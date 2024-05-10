Huawei Watch Fit 3 Gets Reviewed (Video)

The Huawei Watch Fit 3, set to debut on March 22, is poised to disrupt the smartwatch market with its impressive blend of affordability and high-end features. With a starting price of just £139 for the standard version and £159 for the deluxe model, this smartwatch offers a compelling package that caters to both casual users and fitness enthusiasts alike.

One of the most striking aspects of the Huawei Watch Fit 3 is its sleek and stylish design. Drawing inspiration from the iconic Apple Watch, this smartwatch features a square display and a lightweight aluminum frame that tips the scales at a mere 26 grams. Despite its featherweight construction, the Watch Fit 3 is built to withstand the rigors of daily use, boasting a water resistance rating of up to five atmospheres. This means you can wear it confidently, whether you’re running errands, hitting the gym, or even taking a swim.

At the heart of the Huawei Watch Fit 3 is its stunning 1.82-inch AMOLED display. This vibrant screen brings your content to life with its rich colors and crisp resolution of 347 pixels per inch. With a smooth 60 Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, the display remains easily readable even under bright sunlight, ensuring that you never miss a beat.

The Huawei Watch Fit 3 offers an unparalleled level of customization and compatibility. By seamlessly syncing with the Huawei Health app, users can personalize their watch to suit their individual preferences. From tweaking settings and downloading apps to switching between a wide array of watch faces, the possibilities are endless. Whether you’re an Apple or Android user, the Watch Fit 3 has you covered, although Android users will need to download the app directly from Huawei.

But the Huawei Watch Fit 3 is more than just a pretty face. It’s a powerful health and fitness companion that helps you stay on top of your well-being. With the ability to track essential metrics like steps taken and heart rate, as well as support for a wide range of workout types, including animated fitness courses, this smartwatch is like having a personal trainer on your wrist. And thanks to the built-in microphone and speaker, you can even take calls directly from your watch, keeping you connected on the go.

Perhaps one of the most impressive features of the Huawei Watch Fit 3 is its exceptional battery life. Under typical usage conditions, this smartwatch can keep going for up to 10 days on a single charge. This is a catalyst for those who hate the hassle of frequent charging and need a reliable device that can keep up with their active lifestyle.

While the Huawei Watch Fit 3 has a lot going for it, there are a couple of limitations worth noting:

Lack of contactless payment capabilities, which may be a drawback for those who prefer the convenience of making payments through their watch.

Basic notification support, which may not be as robust as some users would like.

However, these limitations are offset by practical features like a dedicated button for quick workout starts, making it easy to jump right into your favorite activities.

In conclusion, the Huawei Watch Fit 3 is a smartwatch that punches well above its weight, offering a compelling blend of style, functionality, and value. With its sleek design, vibrant display, extensive customization options, and impressive battery life, this smartwatch is a top contender for anyone seeking a feature-packed wearable that won’t break the bank. Whether you’re a casual user or a fitness fanatic, the Huawei Watch Fit 3 is definitely worth considering.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt



