Huawei Watch Fit 4 Pro Under the Microscope: Is It Truly Pro?

The Huawei Watch Fit 4 Pro stands out as a versatile smartwatch that blends premium materials, advanced health monitoring, and sports-centric features into a sleek, lightweight design. Whether you’re a fitness enthusiast, an outdoor adventurer, or someone seeking a reliable health companion, this smartwatch offers a well-rounded solution at a competitive price point. In the video below, WhatGear explores its key features in detail to help you determine if it aligns with your needs.

Design and Build: Lightweight Yet Durable

Weighing only 30.4 grams and measuring a slim 9.3mm thickness, the Huawei Watch Fit 4 Pro is designed for all-day comfort, even during extended wear. Its construction incorporates a thoughtful combination of titanium, aerospace-grade aluminum, and sapphire glass, making sure a balance of durability and elegance. These materials not only enhance the watch’s longevity but also contribute to its lightweight feel, making it suitable for both casual and active lifestyles.

Customization is another highlight, with three strap options available: green nylon, black fluoroelastomer, and blue. This variety allows users to personalize the watch to match their style preferences. The combination of robust materials and aesthetic versatility ensures the Huawei Watch Fit 4 Pro is both functional and visually appealing.

AMOLED Display: Bright, Vibrant, and Responsive

The 1.82-inch AMOLED display is a standout feature, offering a sharp 347 PPI resolution and an impressive peak brightness of 3,000 nits. This ensures excellent visibility, even under direct sunlight, making it ideal for outdoor activities. The display’s vibrant colors and responsive touch interface enhance usability, whether you’re navigating menus, checking notifications, or interacting with apps.

The screen’s responsiveness and clarity make it easy to access essential information at a glance, while its durability ensures it can withstand the rigors of daily use. The AMOLED technology also contributes to efficient power consumption, supporting the watch’s long-lasting battery life.

Advanced Health Tracking: Comprehensive and Accurate

The Huawei Watch Fit 4 Pro excels in health monitoring, thanks to its TrueSense technology, which provides a wide range of real-time health metrics. This makes it an invaluable tool for users prioritizing their wellness. Key health tracking features include:

ECG readings for heart health insights

for heart health insights Blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring

Heart rate tracking with arrhythmia alerts and HRV stress data

with arrhythmia alerts and HRV stress data Sleep apnea detection for improved sleep quality

for improved sleep quality Menstrual tracking for personalized health insights

for personalized health insights Post-workout recovery analysis to optimize fitness routines

All health data syncs seamlessly with the Huawei Health app, allowing users to monitor trends, set goals, and share insights with healthcare providers if necessary. This integration ensures that the watch serves as a reliable companion for maintaining and improving overall health.

Sports and Activity Modes: Tailored for Enthusiasts

For sports enthusiasts, the Huawei Watch Fit 4 Pro offers specialized modes designed to enhance performance and track progress across a variety of activities. Notable features include:

Access to over 15,000 pre-mapped golf courses with swing analysis

with swing analysis Depth tracking and breath training for divers, supporting depths of up to 40 meters

and breath training for divers, supporting depths of up to 40 meters Barometer, elevation tracking, and waypoint navigation for trail runners

The watch also supports seven water sports and provides advanced metrics for activities like swimming, cycling, and running. These features make it a valuable tool for athletes aiming to refine their performance or explore new sports. Whether you’re a professional or a hobbyist, the Huawei Watch Fit 4 Pro offers the tools you need to push your limits.

GPS and Navigation: Precision in Every Step

Equipped with a dual-frequency GPS system (L1 and L5) and support for five GNSS systems, the Huawei Watch Fit 4 Pro delivers highly accurate positioning, even in challenging environments such as dense forests or urban areas with tall buildings. This ensures reliable tracking for outdoor activities like hiking, cycling, and running.

Additional features, such as offline map support and contour navigation, enhance its utility for adventurers. These tools allow users to explore new terrains confidently, knowing they can rely on the watch to keep them on track.

Battery Life: Reliable and Long-Lasting

The Huawei Watch Fit 4 Pro offers impressive battery performance, with up to 10 days of usage under typical conditions or 7 days with intensive tracking. This longevity ensures minimal interruptions, even during extended trips or rigorous activity schedules. The watch fully recharges in just 60 minutes using the included magnetic charger, allowing users to quickly get back to their routines.

This combination of long battery life and fast charging makes the watch a practical choice for those with busy or active lifestyles, eliminating the need for frequent recharging.

Software and Features: Seamless and Intuitive

Running on proprietary software, the Huawei Watch Fit 4 Pro integrates effortlessly with the Huawei Health app, offering a smooth and intuitive user experience. Key features include:

Notifications , music control, and weather updates

, music control, and weather updates Phone call functionality for added convenience

for added convenience Hundreds of customizable watch faces to suit personal preferences

to suit personal preferences NFC support for contactless payments (availability varies by region)

These features ensure users remain connected and in control without needing to constantly reach for their smartphones. The watch’s software is designed to enhance productivity and convenience, making it a versatile tool for everyday use.

Cross-Platform Compatibility: Broad Accessibility

The Huawei Watch Fit 4 Pro is compatible with both iOS and Android devices, making sure accessibility for a wide range of users. The Huawei Health app serves as the central hub for syncing data, managing settings, and accessing insights, providing a seamless experience regardless of your smartphone platform.

This cross-platform compatibility makes the watch an appealing choice for users who value flexibility and ease of use, regardless of their preferred mobile operating system.

A Versatile Smartwatch for Every Lifestyle

Priced at £249, the Huawei Watch Fit 4 Pro offers a compelling combination of premium materials, advanced health tracking, and sports-focused features. Its lightweight design, robust GPS capabilities, and long battery life make it an excellent choice for casual users, fitness enthusiasts, and outdoor adventurers alike. Whether you’re monitoring your health, improving athletic performance, or exploring new terrains, this smartwatch provides the tools you need in a sleek and versatile package.

