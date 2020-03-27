Huawei P40 and P40 Pro smartphones gets official

The new Huawei P40 and P40 Pro smartphones are now official and we have all the details on these new flagship devices.

First up is the Huawei P40, the handset comes with a 6.1 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels.

The handset is powered by a Kirin 990 mobile processor and the device comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage, there is also a microSD card slot for additional storage.

The handset comes with a 32 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies and video calls, on the back there is a triple camera setup with a 50 megapixel camera, a 16 megapixel camera and an 8 megapixel camera.

Next up is the Huawei P40 Pro, this handset comes with a 6.58 inch OLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 2640 x 1200 pixels and it is powered by a Kirin 990 mobile processor.

The handset comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of built in storage, there is also a microSD card slot and the handset has a range of high end cameras.

On the front of the P40 Pro there is a 32 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back there is a quad camera setup. The four rear cameras include a 50 megapixel camera, a 40 megapixel camera, a 12 megapixel camera and a TOF camera.

You can find out more information about the new Huawei P40 and P40 Pro smartphones over at Huawei at the link below.

Source Huawei

