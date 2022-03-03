Huawei nova 9 SE smartphone leaked

It looks like we have some information on a new Android device from Huawei, the Huawei nova 9 SE. The handset has appeared online with what appear to be official press renders of the device.

Huawei nova 9 SE will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 mobile processor and it will feature 8GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage.

If you need some additional storage, the handset will come with a microSD card slot for expansion, it will also come with Android 11 and EMUI 12.

The device features a 6.789 inch LCD display that will have a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, the handset will be a 4G smartphone and not a 5G device, it will come with a 4000 mAh battery and fast charging.

The new nova 9 SE smartphone will come with a range of cameras, there will be four cameras on the back of the handset and a single camera on the front.

The front camera on the device will be a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and taking Selfies. The four rear cameras will include a 108-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2-megapixel depth camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The new Huawei nova 9 SE smartphone is headed to Europe and it is rumored to retail for around €300 when it goes on sale.

Source Winfuture, GSM Arena

