Huawei P50 Pro smartphone gets unboxed (Video)

The Huawei P50 Pro smartphone launched internationally earlier this month and now we get to find out more details about the handset.

The device was originally made official last year, although it is now launching in more countries including the UK.

The video below from Tech Spurt gives us a look at the new Huawei P50 Pro smartphone and its range of features, lets find out more details about the device.

The handset comes with a 6.6-inch display that has a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2700 x 1228 pixels. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile processor and it also comes with an Adreno 660 GPU.

The new P50 Pro smartphone comes with 8GB of RAM and it has 256GB of built-in storage, plus it features a 4360 mAh battery. The battery comes with fast charging in the form of 50W wireless charging and 66W wired charging. There is a range of high-end cameras on the front and back of the handset.

On the front of the device, there is a 13-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls. On the back of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel wide camera, a 64-megapixel telephoto camera, a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 40-megapixel camera.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals