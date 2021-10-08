Huawei Nova 8i launching in Europe soon

The Huawei Nova 8i smartphone was made official back in July and now the handset is coming to Europe, the device will apparently retail for €350 in Europe.

As a reminder the device will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor f and 6GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage.

The Huawei Nova 8i will feature a 6.67 LCD display that has a Full HD+ resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels and it will come with a range of cameras. On the rear of the handset there is a quad camera setup and on the front there is a single camera.

On the front there is a 16 megapixel camera on the front designed for taking selfies and video calls, on the back there is a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, 2 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth unit.

The devide will also feature a 43000 mAh battery and fast charging that will allow you to charge the handset fully in just 38 minutes, you can also charge it from 0 to 60 percent in just 17 minutes.

As yet there are no details on exactly when the Huawei Nova 8i will go on sale in Europe as soon as we get some details on the exact launch date we will let you know.

Source GSM Arena

