Huawei Nova 8i smartphone gets official

Huawei have announced their latest Android smartphone, the Huawei Nova 8i and the handset is the latest device in the Nova 8 range.

The Huawei Nova 8i is equipped with a 6.67 LCD display that has a Full HD+ resolution and the device is powered by a Snapdragon 662 mobile processor from Qualcomm.

The device comes with a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM and it comes with 128GB of included storage. There is also a 4300 mAh battery that comes with fast charging. The fast charging can charge the device to 60% in just 17 minutes and fully charge the handset in just 38 minutes.

The handset comes with a 16 megapixel camera on the front designed for taking selfies and video calls. On the rear of the handset is there is quad camera setup.

The four rear cameras on the device include a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, 2 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth unit. The device comes with Android 10 and EMUI 11.

The new Huawei Nova 8i smartphone will come in a range of colors which include Interstellar Blue, Moonlight Silver and Starry Black. The handset will retail form MYR 1,299 in Malaysia which works our at about $312 at the current exchange rate.

Source Huawei, GSM Arena

