Huawei Nova 8 Pro 4G smartphone unveiled

Huawei have launched a new smartphone, the Huawei Nova 8 Pro 4G and the handset comes with a 6.72 inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2676 x 1,236 pixels.

The handset is powered by a Kirin 985 mobile processor and it also comes with 8GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The device comes with Android 10 and EMUI 11.0 and it features a dual camera setup on the front with a 16 megapixel and 32 megapixel camera.

On the back of the device there is a 64 megapixel main camera, 8 megapixel ultrawide,2 megapixel depth camera and 2 megapixel macro camera. The device also comes with a 4,000 mAh battery and 66W fast charging.

The new Huawei Nova 8 Pro 4G will retail for CNY 3,999 which is about $615 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals