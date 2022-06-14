Motorola Moto G62 5G and Moto G42 launched in Europe

The new Motorola Moto G62 5G and Moto G42 smartphones were made official last week and now the two handsets are launching in Europe.

The Moto G62 5G will be available for €249.99 in two colors Frosted Blue and Midnight Gray and the Moto G42 will be available for €209.99 in Atlantic Green and Metallic Rose.

As a reminder the

Moto G62 5G comes with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution and it comes with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ processor and it comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, there is also a microSD card slot for extra storage.

The new Moto G62 5G features a 5000 mAh battery and it comes with 20W fast charging, the cameras are slightly different on this handset will an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front. On the rear of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The Motorola Moto G42 is equipped with a 6.4-inch OLED display that comes with a Full HD+ resolution.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 mobile processor and it comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage. If you need some extra storage there is also a microSD card slot for expansion.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals