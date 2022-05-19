Huawei Mate Xs 2 launches globally

The Huawei Mate Xs 2 smartphone was made official last month and now the handset is launching globally, the device will go on sale in Europe in June.

As a reminder, the new Huawei Mate Xs 2 features a folding 7.8-inch display with a resolution of 2408 x 2200 pixels. When the display is folded it measures 65 inches and it has a resolution of 2480 x 1176 pixels.

The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 888 mobile processor and it features a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM and a choice of 256GB or 512GB of included storage.

The new Mate Xs 2 features a range of cameras including a single front-facing camera and three rear cameras. On the back of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel main camera, there is also a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto.

On the front of the handset, there is a 10-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and for making video calls. The handset also comes with a 4600 mAh battery and it has 66W fast charging.

The new Huawei Mate Xs 2 will go on sale in Europe next month and the handset will start at €1,999, it will be available in a choice of three colors, white, violet, and black.

Source GSM Arena

