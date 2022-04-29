Huawei Mate Xs 2 folding smartphone unveiled

Huawei has launched a new folding smartphone, the Huawei Mate Xs 2. The handset comes with a 7.8-inch display that features a resolution of 2408 x 2200 pixels.

The display is folded it measures 6,5 inches and it has a resolution of 2480 x 1176 pixels, the handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile processor.

The device also comes with a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM and a choice of 256GB or 512GB of included storage.

The new Huawei Mate Xs 2 folding smartphones come with a range of high-end cameras, this includes a front-facing 10-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking Selfies.

On the rear of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera, there is also a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. The device comes with a 4600 mAh battery and it features 66W fast charging.

Pricing for the new Huawei Mate Xs folding smartphone will start at CNY 9,999 which is $1,512 at the current exchange rate, this is for the 8GB of RAM and 256GB model. The top model with 12GB of RAM and 512GB will retail for CNY 12,999 which is about $1,966.

Source GSM Arena

