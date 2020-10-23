Huawei Mate 30E Pro smartphone launched

We recently heard some leaked specifications on the new Huawei Mate 30E Pro smartphone and now the handset is official.

The Huawei Mate 30E Pro comes with a 6.53 inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1176 pixels.

The handset is powered by a Kirin 990 mobile processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM and two storage options, 128GB and 256GB.

The Huawei Mate 30E Pro also features a microSD card slot for extra storage and it comes with a range of high end cameras. These include a 32 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies, plus a TOF 3D camera.

On the back of the device there is a 40 megapixel wide camera, a 40 megapixel ultrawide camera, an 8 megapixel telephoto camera and a TOF 3D camera.

The handset will come with Android 10 and EMUI 11 and will will be available in a range of colors including Space Silver, Cosmic Purple, and Emerald Green.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals