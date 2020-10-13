Huawei Mate 30 Pro E specifications revealed

We previously heard about the new Huawei Mate 40 Pro smartphone that is coming later this month, Huawei will also announce another device at the event, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro E.

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro E will come with a 6,53 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1176 pixels, plus a Kirin 990 mobile processor.

The device will come with a choice of 6GB, 8GB or 12GB of RAM and will also come with three storage options 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.

The Mate 30 Pro E will feature a 4400 mAh battery and will come with fast charging, it will also have a range of high end cameras.

On the front of the device there will be a 32 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back of the handset there will be two 40 megapixel cameras, an 8 megapixel camera and a TOF camera. The handset will be announced at Huawei’s press event on the 22nd of October.

Source Seekdevice

