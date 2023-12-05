Huawei Enjoy 70 smartphone gets official

Huawei has added a new Android smartphone to its range with the launch of the new Huawei Enjoy 70, the handset is equipped with a 6.75-inch LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.

The handset is powered by an octa-core Kirin 710A mobile processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of included storage, if you need some extra storage then there is a microSD card slot.

The new Huawei Enjoy 70 comes with a 6,000 mAh battery and it features fast charging, the handset comes with Harmony OS 4.0 and it has a range of cameras with a single camera on the front and two cameras on the rear.

On the back of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel main camera for photos and videos, there is also a 2-megapixel secondary macro camera, and on the front of the device, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and making video calls.

The new Huawei Enjoy 70 will retail for CNY 1,199 which is about $170 for the 128GB model and CNY 1,399 which is about $195 for the 256GB mode, the handset is now available in China, it is not clear as yet on when it may be available in more countries.

Source GSM Arena



