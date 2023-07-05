Huawei 5.5G networking hardware launching 2024

Come 2024, the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) landscape is poised for a significant transformation. Huawei has set its sights on revolutionizing the industry with its 5.5G network equipment. The renowned telecom giant shared this exciting revelation at the 5G Advanced Forum held at the MWC Shanghai 2023.

The rapid progression of 5G deployment in the past four years has already reaped substantial financial benefits. As it stands, there are more than 260 commercial 5G networks globally, with over 1.2 billion users and 115 million gigabit F5G users. As service models and content continuously innovate, the need for robust 5G network capabilities is becoming more urgent. This brings us to the doorstep of the 5.5G era, widely considered a key milestone in 5G evolution.

Huawei 5.5G

Huawei’s vision for this 5.5G Era encompasses an end-to-end solution integrating 5.5G, F5.5G, and Net 5.5G technologies. This comprehensive solution promises to:

Safeguard operators’ previous 5G investments Improve network performance tenfold Deliver 10 gigabit peak downlink speeds and gigabit peak uplink speeds Open up a market of 100 billion IoT connections through the use of passive IoT.

Yang Chaobin, Huawei’s Director and President of ICT Products & Solutions, expressed optimism about the forthcoming technological and commercial expansion of the 5.5G Era. He announced that in 2024, Huawei will unveil a complete set of commercial 5.5G network equipment, aligning with a well-defined standardization schedule.

Huawei has been working tirelessly alongside industry players on the research and development of key 5.5G technologies. This collaboration has yielded notable progress, especially for technologies like the extremely large antenna array (ELAA), flexible spectrum access, and passive IoT, all critical for achieving the ambitious network performance goals of the 5.5G Era.

Future 5.5G networking

While the industry is still in the nascent stages of formulating a vision for 6G and initiating related research into key technologies, many see 5.5G as the key stepping-stone for future development.

Moreover, Huawei has shown commitment to continuously enhancing network capabilities and availability by applying AI-native technologies to 5.5G core networks. This would allow AI capabilities to be delivered to the very ends of networks, thus serving various industries more effectively. This is in line with the promise of Net 5.5G, which offers 10 gigabit access, ultra-broadband transport, and microsecond-level latency over AI networks, serving as a next-generation network foundation for industrial digitalization.

To learn more about 5G and its evolving standards, you can visit the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP), and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE).

As we approach 2024, the countdown has begun for Huawei’s big leap into the 5.5G era. This move promises to be a game-changer, empowering industries to fully harness the productivity of digital technology. Stay tuned to this space for more updates on the exciting evolution of the 5.5G network.



