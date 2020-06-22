HTC and Qualcomm bring Wave to Snapdragon headsets

HTC has this week announce that it is offering its Vive WAVE mobile VR platform to virtual reality headset makers that are using the Qualcomm Snapdragon processor to power their hardware. The new announcement allows manufacturers to use HTC’s VR headset operating system rather than develop an in-house alternative.

Another benefit is the ability to use the pre-existing virtual reality app ecosystem that HTC has already created. HTC has entered into an agreement with Qualcomm to optimize its Vive Wave mobile virtual reality operating system specifically for Snapdragon powered headsets.

“Here at HTC Vive, we have long partnered with Qualcomm Technologies to bring amazing immersive mobile experiences to consumers and businesses. Throughout our history of making smartphones at HTC to creating VR headsets like Focus Plus, we leverage the latest and greatest processing power from Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ mobile platform. Today we’re furthering our commitment through an agreement to pre-integrate and optimize Vive’s WAVE development platform for devices powered by Snapdragon including the Snapdragon 855, Snapdragon 865, Snapdragon XR1, and Snapdragon XR2 Platforms.

Vive is known for both PC-VR and stand-alone headsets like the Focus Plus, but we also see growing interest in smartphone-driven experiences, especially as 5G comes online around the world. With Vive Wave runtime integrated on 5G smartphones powered by Snapdragon, operators will be able to easily deploy a connected VR experience to headset “XR viewers,” tethered back to a smartphone.”

Source : HTC : Road to VR

