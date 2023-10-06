HP Spectre Foldable PC laptop, tablet launches from $5,000

Hewlett-Packard has announced the launch of the HP Spectre Foldable PC, a groundbreaking folding screen laptop. This innovative product offers users a 3-in-1 device, seamlessly integrating the functionalities of a laptop, tablet, and desktop into a single, compact unit. The HP Spectre Foldable PC features a foldable screen and a durable design that allows it to transition between three form factors.

As a traditional laptop, it offers the familiar comfort of a physical keyboard and a large screen. When folded into a slim tablet, the device presents a 17-inch screen for immersive viewing or touch-based interactions. In its desktop form, the device stands upright with a built-in kickstand, providing a comfortable viewing angle for long work sessions or multimedia consumption.

What sets the HP Spectre Foldable PC apart from other devices in the market is its unique one and a half screen design. This is the world’s first foldable PC to feature such a design, eliminating the need for additional cables for charging the Bluetooth keyboard or pen. The device also integrates wireless charging capabilities, further enhancing its convenience and usability.

The HP Spectre Foldable PC is not just about form, but also function. It comes equipped with Windows Snap and an HP enhanced mode, which adapt and reconfigure the Windows layout to suit the device’s form factor. This ensures a seamless user experience, regardless of whether the device is being used as a laptop, tablet, or desktop.

HP Spectre Foldable PC laptop

“HP Spectre Fold just crushes the status quo, taking everything you’d expect from a PC and turning it on its head. A truly versatile and innovative device, it takes on multiple forms, functions, and uses with a sophisticated design with multiple options to let you explore infinite possibilities.”

The device also incorporates built-in AI for security, wellness, and gesture controls, making it the world’s first foldable PC with such capabilities. The AI-powered features not only enhance the device’s security but also promote user wellness by monitoring usage patterns and suggesting breaks or posture adjustments. The gesture controls, on the other hand, provide a new level of interaction, allowing users to control the device with simple hand movements.

The HP Spectre Foldable PC is also designed for enhanced productivity and collaboration. It includes HP Presence 2.0, a suite of features that facilitate efficient work and collaboration. The device is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor and Intel Iris Xe Graphics, ensuring smooth performance for a wide range of tasks. It also offers Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, 16 GB memory, and a 1 TB SSD, providing ample storage and fast data transfer speeds.

In line with HP’s commitment to sustainability, the Spectre Foldable PC is constructed with eco-friendly materials. This sustainable design approach not only reduces the device’s environmental impact but also aligns with the growing consumer demand for environmentally responsible products.

The HP Spectre Foldable PC is currently available for pre-order in the U.S., with a starting price of $4,999.99. It is expected to be available in limited quantities in October on HP.com and at select Best Buy locations. This launch marks a significant milestone in the evolution of personal computing devices, offering users an unprecedented combination of versatility, performance, and convenience.

Source : HP



