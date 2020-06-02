New HP Pavilion Omen 15 and Gaming 16 gaming laptops introduced

Hewlett-Packard has this week introduced new additions to its range of gaming laptops in the form of the new Pavilion Gaming 16 and Pavilion Gaming 15. The Gaming 15 is available to purchase from today and can be equipped with a choice of AMD or Intel chips depending on your preference with prices starting from $999.

The latest version of the hardware is the first to offer AMD options and can be equipped with up to a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super Max-Q and an Intel Core i7 H-series or AMD Ryzen 7 H-series, supported by up to 32GB of RAM DDR4 and up to 1TB PCIe SSD or dual PCIe SSD supporting RAID 0 options.

The HP Pavilion Gaming 16 will be available later this month during June starting at $799 and comes equipped with a 10th Generation Core i7 processor supported by a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q graphics card powering the 16.1 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS display.

– HDMI 2.0

– USB Type-C (5 Gbps with DisplayPort 1.4 output)

– 2 x USB Type-A (5 Gbps, including one with HP Sleep and Charge support)

– Gigabit Ethernet

– 3.5mm audio

– SD card reader

Source : Liliputing

