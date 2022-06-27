How to use WiFi Calling on Android

This guide is designed to show you how to use WiFi calling on your Android Phone, it will show you everything you need to get this feature set up on your Android device and also how to use it.

WiFi calling is a great feature that lets you make calls over WiFi on your Android smartphone instead of your cellular network. This can be a useful feature and may help when you have access to WiFi but have a poor cellular signal.

There are a couple of options to use WiFi Calling on Android, you can either use the built-in feature on Android or use a third-party app on your Android device.

How do I set up WiFi Calling on Android?

The process to do this may vary slightly by manufacturer. To set up the WiFi Calling feature on your Android smartphone you need to open the Phone app on your device and go to Settings and then select Calls, you will then see a feature called WiFi Calling, select this and the feature will be turned on.

If you do not see the WiFi Calling option when you have gone to Phone > Settings, Calls, then your mobile carrier may not support the feature. If they do not then you could always use a third-party app or VoIP service to make calls over WiFi.

Once you have set this up you can now make a call, when you are connected and making a call over WiFi you will see ‘WiFi Calling ‘ or ‘Internet call’ displayed on your Android Phone

How do I set up VoIP Wifi calling on my Android device

You can do this by downloading a third-party app on your device, there are a wide number of apps that have this feature built-in.

Apps like WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Skype, Google Duo, and many more apps support VoIP calls on your Android smartphone.

As an example, we will look at how to make VoIP calls on your Android Phone using WhatsApp, this is easy to use.

To make a voice calls on WhatsApp select the contact you want to call from your device with a recent chat and then tap the Voice Call icon at the top of the display. You will then make a voice call to the person over WiFi. This feature can also be used over Cellular, you will not be charged for the call, although it will use some of your data to make the call. This is just an example of how to use a third-party app to make voice calls over WiFi.

We hope you will find this guide useful, if you have any questions or tips, please leave a comment below and let us know. You can find out more information about using WiFi calling on your Android device over at Google’s website. Make sure you also check out our handy guide on how to use WiFi calling on the iPhone.

Image Credit: Đức Trịnh

