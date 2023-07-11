How to use Threads app – Twitter alternative

Twitter has gone through a huge change in the past 12 months and users have been looking for an alternative. If you are interested in learning more about the new Twitter alternative created by Mark Zuckerberg and Meta. This guide will show you how to use Threads and enjoy a new social network aimed at providing an improved alternative to Twitter.

To begin your Threads journey, download the application from the iOS or Android App Store. You can log in using your existing Instagram account. This nifty feature allows you to import profile details like username, bio, and links automatically. If you prefer, you can pen a fresh bio and add new links to your public profile on Threads. The choice is yours!

Upon logging in, you’ll be asked if you want your profile to be public or private. This choice is crucial for your online privacy and visibility. The app also offers the option to follow the same accounts you follow on Instagram, easing your transition into this new platform.

Threads sports a text-based main feed, bearing similarities to Twitter’s interface. To keep up with the latest posts, simply refresh the feed. Searching for specific content on Threads is as simple as tapping on the magnifying glass icon. Want to compose a new thread? Hit the pencil icon. Now, you can type your post and even attach images or videos to add visual flair.

One of the highlights of Threads is its character limit. If your post exceeds the limit, don’t fret! You can continue your train of thought in a thread, hence the app’s name.

How to use Threads

Interacting with social threads

Interacting on Threads is a breeze. Users can show their appreciation for a thread by liking it. Engage in discussions by commenting, or share intriguing threads by reposting – analogous to Twitter’s retweet function. You can even quote a thread to add your thoughts or share threads on your Instagram story, feed, or even on Twitter. With Threads, sharing insightful content with your followers is a few taps away.

Your Threads profile is a window into your activity on the platform. It displays your threads, replies, and even includes a link back to your Instagram account.

Customizing the Threads at

Threads provides extensive control over your user experience. In the settings section, you can adjust notifications, privacy, and account settings to your liking. The options for deactivating your profile or accessing trust and safety information are conveniently located here.

Finding new people to follow is an integral part of any social media experience. On Threads, you can discover new accounts using the search function or by exploring your home feed, which is curated based on your follow list and activity.

For quick access to your privacy settings, simply tap the globe icon in the upper left corner of the app. With Threads, you have full control over your privacy.

User-friendly

Understanding a new social media platform can sometimes be overwhelming, but Threads app is designed with user-friendliness in mind. With its robust features and customizable settings, it holds great promise as a viable alternative to Twitter. Give it a try, and you may find yourself threaded into compelling discussions, insightful content, and an inclusive community.

“Everyone who is under 16 (or under 18 in certain countries) will be defaulted into a private profile when they join Threads. You can choose to follow the same accounts you do on Instagram, and find more people who care about the same things you do. The core accessibility features available on Instagram today, such as screen reader support and AI-generated image descriptions, are also enabled on Threads.”

In an era where the digital world is continuously evolving, Threads might just be the next social media platform to thread its way into your daily routine. And with this guide, you’re ready to jump right in!



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals