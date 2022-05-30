The Apple Watch comes with a wide range of useful features and built-in apps, one that I find the most useful is the stopwatch on the Apple Watch.

The stopwatch on the Apple Watch can be used to time events and it is an easy feature to use on the device, you can also choose the type of watch face you would like for the apps and more. It can be used for fitness and timing a range of events.

How to use the stopwatch on the Apple Watch

The first thing you will need to do is launch the Stopwatch app on your Watch. The app can be seen in the middle of the Apple Watch display in the picture below.

To start the stopwatch on the device press the green button on the right-hand side of the display. The button will then change to red on your Apple Watch.

You can now use the clock to time the event, when you are ready to finish the timing, press the red button on the Apple Watch and this will stop the stopwatch.

If you want to reset the timer back to zero, there is a white button on the right-hand side of the Apple Watch display, press this and the stopwatch will be reset to zero.

You can use your stopwatch on your Apple Watch along with other apps, so if you start the stopwatch, you can keep it running and then switch over to another app on your device.

How to change the display type on the Apple Watch stopwatch

You can change the watch that the stopwatch id displays on the smartwatch, there are three different options to choose from.

The four options are Digital, Analog, Graph, or Hybrid, to select one of these, open the Stopwatch app on your Apple Watch at the top left corner of the display you will see the name of the current mode.

Press the name either Digital, Analog, Hybrid, or Graph and then you will be able to select the various different options. Press it again and it will switch to the next option, each time you press it the Apple Watch will cycle through the four different options for the display.

We hope you find this guide useful and if you have any questions about using the Stopwatch app on your smartatch, please leave a comment below and let us know. You can find out more details about this feature on the Apple Watch over at Apple’s website.

