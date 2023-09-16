How to use Open Interpreter locally with a Llama 2 or ChatGPT API

Anyone who would like to use a version of ChatGPT locally for privacy and code development without the need for an Internet connection should deftly check out Open Interpreter. A new tool that has been specifically developed to enable large language models (LLMs) to execute code such as Python, Javascript, Shell, and more, locally.

Open Interpreter provides a natural-language interface to your computer’s general-purpose capabilities, thereby enabling users to create and edit multimedia files, control a Chrome browser for research purposes, and even plot, clean, and analyze large datasets. All from the privacy of your own network.

The release of Code Interpreter with GPT-4 by OpenAI has opened up a plethora of opportunities to accomplish real-world tasks with ChatGPT. However, the service provided by OpenAI is hosted, closed-source, and heavily restricted. It does not provide internet access, has a limited set of pre-installed packages, and imposes a maximum upload limit of 100 MB with a runtime limit of 120.0 seconds. Moreover, the state is cleared, along with any generated files or links, when the environment dies.

How to install Open Interpreter

Open Interpreter, on the other hand, overcomes these limitations by running on your local environment. It provides full access to the internet, is not restricted by time or file size, and can utilize any package or library. This combination of GPT-4’s Code Interpreter’s power with the flexibility of your local development environment is what sets Open Interpreter apart. Remember that running the Open Interpreter using the OpenAI API is not private as you are sending details of your request to the OpenAI servers.

Other articles you may find of interest on the subject of Open Interpreter you can also download it here.

Open Interpreter is an open-source implementation of OpenAI’s Advanced Data Analysis or Code Interpreter. It can be easily found on GitHub and installed using Pip, a Python package installer. The tool boasts a command-line interface similar to Code Interpreter, but with the added advantages of internet access and the ability to install any package.

Open Interpreter with Llama 2

One of the unique features of Open Interpreter is that it can be run with a local Llama 2 model. This reduces the need to pay OpenAI for API usage, making it a cost-effective solution. The tool was developed as a response to OpenAI’s Advanced Data Analysis, which is a crucial part of their larger plans.

Open Interpreter is not just limited to analyzing data, creating graphs, and solving logic problems. It can also be run in a virtual environment for safety and efficiency. The tool has integrated with hot llama, making it faster and cheaper to use. However, it may not be as effective for complex tasks.

The versatility of Open Interpreter extends to its compatibility with Azure and its small code base, making it easy to build on top of. It can be used to clean up large files from a git history, a task that would be challenging to do with OpenAI. Moreover, it can also be used for machine management and small coding tasks.

Open source local code interpreter

Since its launch, Open Interpreter has seen a successful reception. While it may not be as advanced as Advanced Data Analysis by OpenAI, it is comparable on many fronts and is expected to improve quickly due to its open-source nature. This tool is a testament to the power of open-source software and the potential it holds in the realm of artificial intelligence and machine learning. As always we will keep you up to speed on new developments and updates released by its developer. If you like to learn more about the new business ChatGPT offerings from OpenAI check out the links below.

ChatGPT Enterprise, provides businesses with enterprise-level security and privacy, offers unlimited, high-speed GPT-4 access, longer context windows capable of processing extended inputs, advanced data analytics capabilities, customization options, and numerous other features. For more information on pricing and availability in your country jump over to the official OpenAI website.



