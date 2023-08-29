OpenAI launches ChatGPT Enterprise for businesses

OpenAI has announced that they are launching a new version of ChatGPT for businesses called ChatGPT Enterprise. This new version of ChatGPT will come with a range of new features over the standard version.

ChatGPT Enterprise will feature advanced data analysis, customization options, longer context windows, and enterprise-grade privacy and security, Pricing will depend on usage and you can see more details below.

ChatGPT Enterprise removes all usage caps, and performs up to two times faster. We include 32k context in Enterprise, allowing users to process four times longer inputs or files. ChatGPT Enterprise also provides unlimited access to advanced data analysis, previously known as Code Interpreter. This feature enables both technical and non-technical teams to analyze information in seconds, whether it’s for financial researchers crunching market data, marketers analyzing survey results, or data scientists debugging an ETL script. If you’re looking to tailor ChatGPT to your organization, you can use our new shared chat templates to collaborate and build common workflows. If you need to extend OpenAI into a fully custom solution for your org, our pricing includes free credits to use our API as well.

You can find out more information about the new ChatGPT Enterprise over at the OpenAI website at the link below, this could end up being very popular for companies and businesses.

Source OpenAI



