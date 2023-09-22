With the launch of the new Apple iPhone 15 range of phones and the roll-out of the latest iOS 17 mobile operating system bringing with it a wealth of new features, tweaks and enhancements to Apple devices. Users may be wondering how to use the new NameDrop feature on iPhone and iOS 17. This guide will provide a quick overview on how you can share your contact information swiftly and efficiently, using the new NameDrop system available on iOS 17.

NameDrop is a feature that allows iPhone users to share their contact information with others quickly. It is a convenient tool for networking events, business meetings, or social gatherings where you need to exchange contact details with new people. However, it’s important to note that NameDrop only works for sending new contact information, not updating an existing contact.

How to use NameDrop on iPhone iOS 17

To use NameDrop, you need to follow a few simple steps. First, hold the top of your iPhone near the top of someone else’s iPhone. A glow will emerge from the top of both devices, indicating that a connection is being made. Continue holding the devices close to each other, and NameDrop will appear on both screens.

Once NameDrop is activated, you and the recipient can select from two options. The first option is ‘Receive Only,’ which allows you to receive the other iPhone’s contact card. The second option is ‘Share,’ which enables you to receive the other iPhone’s contact card and share your own as well. If you wish to cancel the process, simply move the two devices away from each other before NameDrop completes.

NameDrop quick start guide :

In addition to NameDrop, the iPhone also offers another method to share contact information through the Contacts app. This method is particularly useful when you want to share your or another person’s contact information to someone else using Messages, Mail, or another option.

To use this feature, open the Contacts app and select the contact you want to share. Tap ‘Share Contact,’ select the fields you want to include, then tap ‘Done.’ Finally, select a method to share the contact, and tap ‘send.’

NameDrop on iPhone iOS 17 offers a quick and efficient way to share contact information with others. Whether you’re at a networking event or meeting new people socially, this feature can save you time and effort. However, remember that NameDrop is only for sending new contact information, not for updating an existing contact. For sharing existing contacts, use the Contacts app on your iPhone. By understanding and utilizing these features, you can make the most of your iPhone’s capabilities to connect and network with others.

Using Contacts on iPhone to share your contact details

If you would like to learn more about how to use your iPhone, iPad or MacBook jump over to the official Apple support website. Or book an appointment with an Apple Genius Bar representative who will be able to help you solve your issue or provide further advice in person.



