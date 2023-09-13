Sky Mobile taking pre-orders on Iphone 15 and 15 Pro this Friday

Sky Mobile has revealed that they will be taking pre-orders on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro this Friday the 15th of September. All models of the new iPhone 15 will be available to pre-order on a range of contracts.
The iPhone 15 will start at £26 a month, the iPhone 15 Plus starts at £30 a month, the iPhone 15 Pro at £33 a month, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max at £39 a m don’t, on top of these prices you will also need a data plan.
Here is a list of the various plans available and the costs:
Sky Mobile Pricing:
|Device
|Monthly Handset Price
|Data Plan
|What’s Included
|iPhone 15
|£26
|
|
Unlimited calls & texts
Hours and hours of streaming on Sky apps
Data rolls over for up to 3 years
|iPhone 15 Plus
|£30
|iPhone 15 Pro
|£33
|iPhone 15 Pro Max
|£39
Sky Mobile benefits at a glance:
- 99% UK network coverage – Check the mobile signal/reception (network coverage) in your local area with our coverage checker.
- No mid-contract price rises – We won’t raise your data plan prices mid-contract. That’s a promise.
- Roll – Every month your spare data rolls into your Sky Piggybank ready for you to use later or share with your family.
- Piggybank – Share spare data in your Sky Piggybank with up to 7 SIMs on your account or exchange it for rewards.
- Watch – Stream Sky apps like Sky News, Sky Sports, Sky Go and more without using your data.
- Text to Switch – Simply text PAC to 65075 to get your switching code. We’ll take care of the rest
- Mix – Change your plan up or down, whenever you like to suit your needs.
- Swap – Swap to a shiny new phone anytime you like and save money when you swap your old one
You can find out more details about the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro with Sky Mobile over at the company’s website at the link below, pre-orders will start on the 15th of September
Source Sky Mobile
