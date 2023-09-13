Sky Mobile taking pre-orders on Iphone 15 and 15 Pro this Friday

Sky Mobile has revealed that they will be taking pre-orders on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro this Friday the 15th of September. All models of the new iPhone 15 will be available to pre-order on a range of contracts.

The iPhone 15 will start at £26 a month, the iPhone 15 Plus starts at £30 a month, the iPhone 15 Pro at £33 a month, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max at £39 a m don’t, on top of these prices you will also need a data plan.

Here is a list of the various plans available and the costs:

Sky Mobile Pricing:

Device Monthly Handset Price Data Plan What’s Included iPhone 15 £26 4GB 8GB for £8

8GB for £8 10GB 20GB for £10

20GB for £10 12GB 24GB for £13

24GB for £13 30GB 60GB for £15

60GB for £15 50GB 100GB for £20

100GB for £20 75GB 150GB for £26 Unlimited calls & texts Hours and hours of streaming on Sky apps Data rolls over for up to 3 years iPhone 15 Plus £30 iPhone 15 Pro £33 iPhone 15 Pro Max £39

Sky Mobile benefits at a glance:

99% UK network coverage – Check the mobile signal/reception (network coverage) in your local area with our coverage checker .

– Check the mobile signal/reception (network coverage) in your local area with our coverage checker No mid-contract price rises – We won’t raise your data plan prices mid-contract. That’s a promise.

– We won’t raise your data plan prices mid-contract. That’s a promise. Roll – Every month your spare data rolls into your Sky Piggybank ready for you to use later or share with your family.

Every month your spare data rolls into your Sky Piggybank ready for you to use later or share with your family. Piggybank – Share spare data in your Sky Piggybank with up to 7 SIMs on your account or exchange it for rewards.

– Share spare data in your Sky Piggybank with up to 7 SIMs on your account or exchange it for rewards. Watch – Stream Sky apps like Sky News, Sky Sports, Sky Go and more without using your data.

– Stream Sky apps like Sky News, Sky Sports, Sky Go and more without using your data. Text to Switch – Simply text PAC to 65075 to get your switching code. We’ll take care of the rest

– Simply text PAC to 65075 to get your switching code. We’ll take care of the rest Mix – Change your plan up or down, whenever you like to suit your needs.

– Change your plan up or down, whenever you like to suit your needs. Swap – Swap to a shiny new phone anytime you like and save money when you swap your old one

You can find out more details about the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro with Sky Mobile over at the company’s website at the link below, pre-orders will start on the 15th of September

Source Sky Mobile



