How to use find my phone on Android

Google’s Android OS comes with a handy feature that helps you find your phone on Android, the feature is called Find My Device and it works with tablets as well as smartphones. This guide is designed to show you how to use Find My Device on Android.

Find My Device on Android lets you easily locate your devices using another Android device or your computer. You will need to set this feature up on your Android device initially, once this is done you can use it to locate a range of devices.

How do I set up Find My Device on Android?

In order to use the Find My Device feature on your Android smartphone, you will first need to enable the feature on your handset.

This can be done from the settings menu on your device. To enable the feature on your Android Phone, go to Settings and then Security and find the Find My Device feature and turn it on.

I can’t find this feature on my device.

If this feature is not listed in the settings then you may have an alternate application installed by your manufacturer. You can still use Google’s Find My app and you can download this directly from the Google Play store, you can find out more information about it here.

Now that you have installed the app you will need to turn it on in settings, this can be done by following the steps above. Go to Settings > Security > Find My Device and turn the feature on.

How do I use this feature to find my Phone?

Once you have the feature turned on and the app installed on your Android Phone, you will then be able to easily track the device if you misplace it.

You can track your device directly from Google’s website or from within the app on another Android device like a tablet, that you have enabled the feature. Here is a link to Google’s Find My website.

You will then be shown the location of any devices that you have enabled the feature on. If your phone is lost, you can lock the device and also erase it remotely, and more. We hope that you find this guide helpful and hope that it will enable you to keep track of your Android devices. If you have any questions, please leave a comment below.

Image Credit: Jonas Leupe

