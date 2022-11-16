Netflix gets new Manage Access and Devices feature

Netflix is launching a new Manage Access and Devices tool that is designed to give its subscribers more control over its accounts.

This new Netflix tool will show you all of the devices that your account is signed in on, and you will have the option to log out from any of these devices individually.

This is a useful feature as it will allow you to easily see exactly what devices are using your account and remove any devices that you do not want to be associated with your Netflix account.

With the busy holiday season just around the corner, many of our members will be on the move and watching Netflix wherever they are traveling to see family and friends. Logging in to your account while at a hotel or even your friend’s house is easy and intuitive, but occasionally people forget to log out.

Today, we’re launching Managing Access and Devices, a new feature in Account Settings that allows you to easily view recent devices that have streamed from your account and to log out of specific devices with just one click.

You can find out more details about the new Netflix Manage Access and Devices feature over at Netflix at the link below.

Source Netflix





