How to use Check In on the iPhone with iOS 17

Requirements for Using Check In

Before you can take advantage of the Check In feature, there are a few prerequisites to consider:

You need an iPhone running iOS 17.

You must have cellular connectivity.

The recipient of your Check In must also have a device running iOS 17, iPadOS 17, or macOS Sonoma and be signed into iCloud.

The Purpose Behind Check In

The Check In feature is particularly useful for situations where you want to keep someone in the loop about your whereabouts. Whether you’re meeting up with friends, visiting family, or ensuring your safety during a solo trip, Check In will automatically notify the designated recipient upon your arrival at a predetermined destination.

Handling Delays with Check In

Life is unpredictable, and delays can happen. The Check In feature is smart enough to recognize when you’re running late. It will prompt you to add more time to your estimated arrival. If you don’t respond within 15 minutes, the feature will automatically share additional information, such as your current location and battery level, with the recipient.

Customizable Data Sharing Levels

During the setup process, you have the option to choose what data to share in case you’re delayed:

Limited Data : Includes your current location, battery details, and network signal.

: Includes your current location, battery details, and network signal. Full Data: Adds your travel route and the last place you unlocked your phone to the information shared.

Setting Up a Check In

To initiate a Check In:

Open a Messages conversation. Tap the plus button at the bottom. Select “Check In.” Customize your Check In to be either time-based or location-based. Specify your mode of transportation, if desired.

The Recipient’s Experience

From the recipient’s end, they can view details like your estimated time of arrival (ETA). They will receive automatic notifications when you arrive at your destination or if you’re delayed and don’t respond to the prompt within 15 minutes.

Ending a Check In

The Check In feature is designed to automatically end when you arrive at your destination. The recipient will be notified accordingly. If you’re delayed and don’t confirm your status within the app, the recipient will receive an alert with your current status.

Summary

The Check In feature in iOS 17 is a robust tool designed to keep you and your loved ones connected and informed. From its intuitive setup to its smart delay-handling capabilities, it offers a seamless way to share your location and status updates. So go ahead, update your iPhone to iOS 17 and start using Check In to add an extra layer of convenience and safety to your travels.