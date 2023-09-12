How to use AI to write songs and make music videos

If you would like to harness the power of artificial intelligence to aid you in the creation of your next song or music video. You might be interested in a new video created by AI enthusiast Matt Wolfe. Artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as a game-changer a wide variety of different sectors including AI art generation, writing and more. As well as offering innovative tools that can assist in creating songs and music videos.

This AI music writing overview guide provides an in-depth look into how some of these AI tools can be utilized to create a new songs and accompanying music videos, a process that is not only fascinating but also accessible to anyone with an interest in music and technology.

How to write songs using AI

The journey begins with the creation of a song using an AI tool named Suno. This tool, which offers a free plan allowing up to 25 generations a month, is a testament to the democratization of music production. Suno can be accessed via its Discord channel, a platform that fosters a community of users who can generate songs in various generation rooms. The song creation process is private and personalized, facilitated by messaging the Chirp bot in the Suno Discord channel.

“The Suno AI models enable creatives and developers to generate hyper-realistic speech, music and sound effects — powering personalized, interactive and fun experiences across gaming, social media, entertainment and more.”

The process of song generation is a blend of creativity and technology. It involves describing the style of music, a step that allows the AI to understand the user’s musical preferences. The next step is to choose between entering your own lyrics or having the AI write the lyrics. This flexibility allows for a personalized touch, whether you’re a seasoned songwriter or a novice exploring the world of music. The video demonstrates creating a song in the Bluegrass style with lyrics about AI being fun, written by the AI, showcasing the tool’s versatility and creative potential.

Once the song is generated, the next step is to create a music video. This process involves using three different AI tools: Kyber, Plasma Punk, and Decoherence. Each tool offers a unique approach to video creation. Kyber generates a video based on a prompt and the song, Plasma Punk generates a video based on the song lyrics, and D Coherence allows for more detailed editing and effect syncing with the song. These tools, when used in combination, can create some fantastic results.

This creation process is demonstrated in the video above by importing the three different videos into DaVinci Resolve, a professional video editing software. The videos are edited together to create a final music video, a process that showcases the seamless integration of AI tools with traditional video editing software.

The beauty of this process is that it can be done for free using the free trials and tiers of the various tools. This accessibility encourages individuals to experiment with AI tools and have fun creating their own music and videos. It’s a testament to the power of AI in democratizing creative expression, allowing anyone to create their own songs and music videos.

A few more tips on how you can use AI to write songs :

Inspiration and Idea Generation

Melody Creation : AI can generate melodies based on existing musical patterns, offering inspiration for composers.

: AI can generate melodies based on existing musical patterns, offering inspiration for composers. Lyric Suggestions : AI can offer lyric ideas based on a theme, mood, or even rhyming patterns.

: AI can offer lyric ideas based on a theme, mood, or even rhyming patterns. Chord Progressions : AI tools can suggest chord progressions that fit a particular style or mood.

: AI tools can suggest chord progressions that fit a particular style or mood. Arrangement : AI can automatically create instrument arrangements based on the genre or desired sound.

: AI can automatically create instrument arrangements based on the genre or desired sound. Beat Making : AI algorithms can generate beats that suit a particular style, speeding up the songwriting process.

: AI algorithms can generate beats that suit a particular style, speeding up the songwriting process. Style Matching : AI can analyze multiple artists’ styles to create a fusion or help in collaborative projects.

: AI can analyze multiple artists’ styles to create a fusion or help in collaborative projects. Automatic Transcription : AI can transcribe existing music into sheet music, facilitating collaboration.

: AI can transcribe existing music into sheet music, facilitating collaboration. Sound Design : Use AI to generate unique sounds or instruments that can be used in a song.

: Use AI to generate unique sounds or instruments that can be used in a song. Genre Blending : AI can help blend different genres to create innovative tracks.

: AI can help blend different genres to create innovative tracks. Sentiment Analysis : AI can gauge the emotional tone of lyrics to ensure they align with the intended message.

: AI can gauge the emotional tone of lyrics to ensure they align with the intended message. Market Prediction : Algorithms can predict potential commercial success based on current trends.

: Algorithms can predict potential commercial success based on current trends. Automated Mastering : AI mastering services can make the process more accessible for amateurs.

: AI mastering services can make the process more accessible for amateurs. Language Translation : AI can translate lyrics, making songs more globally accessible.

: AI can translate lyrics, making songs more globally accessible. Copyright Monitoring: AI can check for unintentional plagiarism in melodies or lyrics.

The use of AI in song and music video creation is a fascinating blend of technology and creativity. It offers a new avenue for musical expression, one that is accessible to all. Whether you’re a seasoned musician or a novice, these AI tools offer a unique opportunity to explore your creativity and create your own songs and music videos. So why not give it a try? You might just discover a new passion or talent.



