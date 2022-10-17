Mercedes and Apple Music bring Spatial Audio to Mercedes cars

Mercedes Benz and Apple Music have announced a new partnership to bring Apple’s Spatial Audio to Mercedes Benz cars.

Apple Music and Spatial Audio will be available on a range of Mercedes vehicles with their MBUX infotainment system, this will include Maybach models, EQS and EQS SUV, as well as the EQE and the S-Class.

“Sound quality is incredibly important to Apple Music, which is why we are so excited to be working with Mercedes-Benz to make Spatial Audio on Apple Music available natively in the car for the first time,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats. “Spatial Audio is revolutionizing the way artists create and fans listen to music, and it’s an experience that is impossible to explain in words; you have to hear it for yourself to appreciate it. Together with Mercedes-Benz, we now have even more opportunities to bring wholly immersive music to our subscribers all over the world.”

“We’re joining forces to offer our customers a benchmark music experience unparalleled in the industry,” said Markus Schäfer, Mercedes-Benz Group AG’s chief technology officer and a member of the board of management. “We are proud that our vehicles will be the first-ever non-Apple devices to feature immersive Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos. This seamless experience shows how in-car entertainment can reach exciting new levels by perfectly integrating hardware and software.”

You can find out more details about Spatial Audio coming to Mercedes Benz cars over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source Apple



