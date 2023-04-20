How to test air quality in your home with IAQ

A new Kickstarter campaign has launched this month for a new piece of air monitor called IAQ providing an easy method on how to test air quality in your home keeping your family safe from more than 20 common air pollutants. According to the engineers and designers responsible for creating IAQ in the last 50 years, most of our homes measure for smoke and carbon monoxide (CO). But the latest data makes it clear this does revise a picture. The EPA has identified more than two dozen air pollutants that can be commonly found indoors. Knowing what’s in our air is of increasing importance when you take into account that we spend an estimated 90% of our time indoors.

IAQ is a small device that measures more than 20 air pollutants, providing unprecedented transparency into your indoor air quality. Watch the video below to learn how to test air quality in your home using this new a monitor. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $60 or £49 (depending on current exchange rates).

“With so many pollutants to think about, it’s not reasonable to buy a new sensor for each one. That’s why we’re launching IAQ; because it shouldn’t be difficult to know what’s in the air you breathe in your home. IAQ empowers you to understand and take control of your indoor air quality by putting the data in your hands and prompting you with recommended actions. IAQ can be configured to send alerts when air quality changes or automatically trigger additional actions when integrated with other smart home devices.”

“The IAQ device includes an array of sensors that are connected to a microcontroller that logs the data when plugged into a power outlet. An included cellular connection is used to send the data to the cloud, which means no internet, WiFi, or bluetooth connection is required. The data is then processed in the cloud and visible via the IAQ website or mobile app. You can also set up alerts and automations based on the data via the website, mobile app, or familiar platforms like Apple HomeKit, Alexa, Smart Things, and more.“

If the IAQ crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2023. To learn more about the IAQ easily test air quality in your home project play the promotional video below.

“Ease of use and accessibility were top-of-mind when we were developing this device. This is because the populations most vulnerable to poor air quality (e.g., elderly, young persons) are often the least able or empowered to take action. We believe anyone should be capable of using an IAQ device, no matter their age or ability, because everyone deserves to know what’s in their indoor air.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications and how to test air quality in your home jump over to the official IAQ crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





