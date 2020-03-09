Onelink HomeKit smoke and carbon monoxide detector

Those using the Apple HomeKit platform may be interested in the Onelink smoke and carbon monoxide detector which offers two devices in one alerting you to both types of danger using its integrated 85 dB alarm and voice alert. Complete with a companion smartphone application capable of receiving emergency notifications displaying them on your phone or tablet.

Users can connect multiple alarms to provide a network of home safety monitors that will all sound together if one detects any discrepancy. The Apple HomeKit Onelink smoke and carbon monoxide detector is available to purchase online priced at around $83 from online retailers.

“Protect your home and family and enjoy a hands-free voice-controlled speaker with a great audio experience at the same time. Introducing Safe & Sound, the first-ever smart smoke and carbon monoxide alarm with built-in Alexa Voice Services, so you can enjoy the full suite of features found on Amazon Echo. Ask Safe & Sound to play music and audio books, read you news, control smart-home devices, and more. Installing Safe & Sound on the ceiling fills any room with immersive, 360-degree high-end audio, while advanced microphones with noise-cancellation technology let Safe & Sound hear you from any direction–even while playing music.”

“This 2-in-1 alarm is also powered by First Alert’s trusted technology for smoke and carbon monoxide detection, and warns you to danger in your home and its location with an 85-decibel alarm. It also notifies your mobile phone if there is a smoke or CO emergency in your home. Safe & Sound installs just like a standard hardwired smoke alarm, so you can easily replace your existing alarms. Adapter plugs are included to save you the hassle of rewiring and make installation easy. Works with Apple HomeKit and the Apple Home app.”

Features of the Onelink smoke and carbon monoxide detector include :

– Smart smoke and carbon monoxide alarm alerts you to both types of danger in your home, with a photoelectric smoke sensor and electrochemical carbon monoxide sensor

– Alarm sends emergency notifications, via your phone, while voice alerts tell you the type and location of danger

– Interconnects with other Onelink devices (sold separately) to create a smart home safety network, so if one alarm sounds, all will; works with Amazon Alexa so you can ask Alexa to check the status of your Onelink alarm (Alexa device sold separately)

– Easy-access battery door, for simple battery changes; replaceable 5-year battery

– Compatible with Apple HomeKit; can be used on both Apple and Android devices

Source : OneLink : 9to5Mac

