Monitor air quality with the Raspberry Pi ZMOD4510 HAT

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts, hobbyists or those interested in researching the air-quality in their location may be interested in a new project published to the Hackster.io website. The Raspberry Pi project uses the Avnet’s Renesas ZMOD4510 Outdoor Air Quality HAT and one set up allows you to monitor and measure the nitrogen dioxide and ozone. The Pi HAT can be used with both the Model 4 and Model 3 mini PC systems and prior finds an affordable way to monitor air quality.

Raspberry Pi air-quality monitor project

“The ZMOD4510 outdoor air quality sensor platform from Renesas, however, is a tiny 3mmx3mm module that can produce Outdoor Air Quality (OAQ) values using a small integrated heater and metal-oxide chemresistor which measures the current amount of ambient ozone and nitrogen dioxide. It also has an ultra-low power mode for taking selective ozone measurements.”

“To get started with the ZMOD4510’s example software, you’ll need to install Raspberry Pi OS onto either a Raspberry Pi 3 or 4, which can be accomplished by first downloading the Raspberry Pi Imager utility. From here, select the latest version of “Raspberry Pi OS (32-bit)” and a Micro SD card. Best of all, the Imager allows users to enter configuration options such as a hostname, SSH, WiFi credentials, and keyboard settings before the Pi is even powered on for the first time.”

For more information on building your very own Raspberry Pi air quality monitor jump over to the official project page on the Hackster.io website by following the link below.

Source : Hackster.io

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals