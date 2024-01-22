How to Stop Siri Making Random Calls on Your iPhone

This guide is designed to show you how to stop Siri from making random calls on your iPhone, this is something that has happened to many people myself included, and is annoying Siri usually ends up calling someone on your contacts you would probably least like to speak to

I have noticed this happening more and more recently when using Siri with some AirPods, it happened this morning when I said to Siri “Turn the volume down” Siri’s response was “Calling random contact”, it then proceeded to call a random contact on my iPhone, which is annoying.

We will cover a range of different things that you can do to minimize Siri making random calls on your iPhone, whilst there is no way to completely stop this happening, you can minimize the chances of random calls being made on your iPhone when you are not trying to make a call.

Understanding the Culprits:

Before we dive into the solutions, let’s identify the potential culprits behind Siri’s rogue dialing. Here are some common suspects:

Misinterpretations: Siri sometimes mishears your voice commands, mistaking “read” for “call” or “remind” for “dial.” This can happen due to background noise, poor microphone quality, or even your own pronunciation.

Siri sometimes mishears your voice commands, mistaking “read” for “call” or “remind” for “dial.” This can happen due to background noise, poor microphone quality, or even your own pronunciation. Accidental Triggers: The “Hey Siri” hot word can be activated unintentionally, especially when using AirPods or Bluetooth headphones. Bumping the phone or even a loud sneeze can trigger the activation, leading to unintended calls.

The “Hey Siri” hot word can be activated unintentionally, especially when using AirPods or Bluetooth headphones. Bumping the phone or even a loud sneeze can trigger the activation, leading to unintended calls. Software Glitches: Occasional bugs in iOS can cause Siri to malfunction, leading to random calls or unexpected behavior.

Prevention is Key:

Now that we know the enemy, let’s arm ourselves with the tools to stop them:

Pronunciation Precision: Speak clearly and enunciate your words when using Siri. Avoid mumbling or speaking in a hurry, especially when requesting tasks related to calls or reminders.

Speak clearly and enunciate your words when using Siri. Avoid mumbling or speaking in a hurry, especially when requesting tasks related to calls or reminders. Silence the Hotword: If accidental activations are the problem, consider disabling “Hey Siri” when you’re not actively using it. You can do this by going to Settings > Siri & Search and toggling off “Listen for Hey Siri.”

If accidental activations are the problem, consider disabling “Hey Siri” when you’re not actively using it. You can do this by going to Settings > Siri & Search and toggling off “Listen for Hey Siri.” Update Regularly: Keep your iPhone software up-to-date. Apple frequently releases updates that fix bugs and improve Siri’s accuracy.

Keep your iPhone software up-to-date. Apple frequently releases updates that fix bugs and improve Siri’s accuracy. Limit Background Noise: If you’re in a noisy environment, use headphones or wait until you’re in a quieter place to use Siri.

Advanced Techniques:

For tech-savvy users, here are some additional tips:

Restrict Siri Access: You can turn off Contact Suggestions in Siri. Go to Settings > Siri & Seach > Suggestions and turn Contact Suggestions off.

You can turn off Contact Suggestions in Siri. Go to Settings > Siri & Seach > Suggestions and turn Contact Suggestions off. Voice Control Off: If you rarely use Siri for calls, consider disabling “Use Voice Control with Lock Screen” in the Face ID & Passcode settings. This prevents Siri from making calls even when your phone is locked.

If you rarely use Siri for calls, consider disabling “Use Voice Control with Lock Screen” in the Face ID & Passcode settings. This prevents Siri from making calls even when your phone is locked. Hard Reset: If all else fails, a hard reset can sometimes resolve software glitches. However, remember to back up your data before performing a hard reset.

The suggestions outlined above are a starting point, and it’s important to remember that the most effective approach may differ based on individual circumstances. The intricate nature of voice recognition technology means that what works for one person may not work for another. It’s advisable to experiment with various combinations of these settings, taking into account factors such as your environment, the way you speak, and how you typically interact with your device. Through trial and error, you can discover the blend of adjustments that optimally aligns with your usage patterns and preferences.

Implementing these strategies can significantly reduce the occurrence of unintended calls, allowing you to regain mastery over your interactions with your digital assistant. This proactive management not only enhances the functionality of your device but also ensures that your communications remain purposeful and under your control. As you apply these tips, envision a future where every call is made with intent, and every conversation is a product of deliberate choice. Embrace this journey as a tech-savvy individual, and look forward to an era where your digital exchanges are not only efficient but also thoroughly enjoyable. With patience and persistence, you can create a more harmonious and intentional digital experience. Hopefully, Apple will fix this annoying bug with Siri on the iPhone so that it stops making random calls on your device.

Image Credit: Omid Armin



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals