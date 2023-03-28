New Jabra Evolve2 headphones unveiled

Jabra has this week announced the addition of a number of new headphones to its range specifically designed for “ultra-flexible hybrid working“. Taking the form of the Evolve2 65 Flex MSRP $329 ($389 with Wireless Charging Pad), Evolve2 55 Stereo MSRP $269 ($319 with charging stand), Evolve2 55 Mono MSRP $259 ($309 with charging stand), Evolve2 50 Stereo MSRP $199 and Evolve2 50 Mono MSRP $189. The Jabra Evolve2 65 Flex, Evolve2 55 & Evolve2 50 will be available to purchase next month during April 2023.

Jabra Evolve2 65 Flex

“The Jabra Evolve2 65 Flex has a unique fold-and-go design with a collapsible hinged headband and slimmed-down earcups. It comes with a soft sustainable pouch, allowing users to easily tuck it into even the smallest bag or pocket. With the headset, users can be heard clearly even in loud locations, thanks to a powerful chipset, advanced digital algorithm, and beamforming Jabra ClearVoice microphones for the open office. The chipset and noise-cancelling technology delivers best-in-class Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and close-fitting memory foam earcups help seal out even more of the surroundings.”

Jabra Evolve2 55 and 50 headphones

“With more flexible working, and therefore more potential for distractions, Jabra is bringing Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) into more professional headsets, with a wireless option, Evolve2 55, and a corded version, Evolve2 50. The headsets are built with powerful ANC that has a unique acoustic chamber design, 28 mm custom speakers, a specially designed chipset that powers speech-separating, and two premium noise-cancelling microphones.”

“The current generation of hybrid workers are in search of comfortable, flexible, and easy to use devices for both work and music. Meanwhile, headsets are evolving from mere accessories to a business necessity for productive work,” said Holger Reisinger, SVP for Enterprise Solutions at Jabra. “This was why we sought to create high-quality mid-range headsets so we can meet the needs of both the business and end-user. Particularly with the foldable version, everyone will have the ability to look, sound and be professional, working from anywhere.”

For more information on all the new Jabra Evolve2 headphones including worldwide availability jump over to the official Jabra website by following the link below.

Source : Jabra





