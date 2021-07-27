How to setup timers on the HomePod with iOS 14.7

Apples iOS 14.7 brings the ability to manage and set up timers on your Apple HomePod from within the Home app on the iPhone or iPad.

This guide is designed to help you setup and also manage timers on your HomePod from your iPhone or iPad using the home app.

How do you setup a timer on the HomePod from the iPhone.

Launch the Home App on your device.

on your device. Select the HomePod you want to setup the time on and long press until the menu pops up.

you want to setup the time on and until the menu pops up. Scroll down to timers and select New Timer , you can then choose how long to run the timer.

, you can then choose how long to run the timer. To add another timer select New Timer again.

You can now run multiple timers on your HomePod and manage them using the your Home App, previously this could only be done by using Siri.

This is a really useful feature as you can also manage your existing timers, for example if you setup a new timer using Siri, you can then use the home app to manage.

How do I manage existing timer on my HomePod using the iPhone?

Launch the Home App on your device.

on your device. Select the HomePod you want to setup the time on and long press until the menu pops up.

you want to setup the time on and until the menu pops up. Scroll down to timers and select the Timer you want to change.

you want to change. You can then either choose to Pause the timer or Delete the timer.

That’s it, apple has made it much easier to managed and setup timers on their HomePod using the iPhone or iPad in iOS 14.7. We hope you will find this guide helpful, if you have any questions, leave a comment below and let us know. You can find out mode details about how to manage your HomePod over at Apple at the link below.

