How to setup Find My iPhone or iPad

Apple’s Find My app is a really useful feature for the iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, and Mac, it can help you easily locate your device. It works with a wide range of Apple devices which include the iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Apple Watch, the Mac, AirPods, and the Apple AirTag.

This is a very handy feature in case you have lost your iPhone, iPad, or other Apple device, or if your device has been stolen, this feature can be used to locate it and in many cases help you recover your lost device.

How do you set up Find My on your iPhone, iPad, and more?

The first thing you need to do is turn on the Find My app on your device. To do this go to Settings and then select Your Name and then Find My. You can choose to share your location with your friends and family you will need to select Share My Location. This will then share your location with your friends and family in a number of apps.

Select Find My iPhone or Find My iPad and turn the setting to On, if you want to find your devices when they are offline then select Find My Network. This uses other people’s devices to locate your device, it is encrypted and anonymous.

If you want to find your lost device’s location you will need to make sure location services are on for your device. This can be done by going to Settings > Privacy > Location Services, then you need to turn on Location Services.

What devices can I track with the Find My app?

The Find My app can be used to find a wide range of devices, you iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod Touch, and other devices like Apple AirPods and Apple AirTags.

Devices like AirPods and AirTags are automatically added to the Find My app when they are connected to your iPhone. This is assuming that you have the Find My iPhone feature installed on your device. Apple now also supports third-party tracking devices in Find My. Check with the manufacturer’s instructions for this device on how you can add it to Find My app and track it with your Apple device.

You can use the Apple AirTags to track individual items, you could put one in your wallet or attach it to things like a bicycle, or a bag, or something else that may get lost,

How do you use the Find My app to locate my iPhone and iPad?

Once you have set up Find My on your device you can then use the app to locate your device. Open the Find My app and you will then see a list of devices that you can locate using the app.

Select the device you want to find from the menu and then the app will show you your device’s location. If it is turned off it should show you the last location that was recorded for the device.

You can find out more details on how to use the Find My app with your iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Mac, and more devices on Apple’s website. This guide was written using iOS 15.4.1 on the iPhone and iPadOS 15.3 on the iPad, these are the latest versions of Apple’s software at the time of writing this article.

Image Credit: Thujey Ngetup





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals