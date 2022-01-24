How to setup Apple Pay on your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac

If you would like to pay for your goods and services wirelessly using Apple Pay on your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch or Mac and haven’t yet setup the service. This quick guide will take you through the complete process of enabling Apple Pay within your Apple ID Wallet, allowing you to wirelessly pay using your preferred Apple device. When you purchase a new iPhone or iPad, Apple will guide you through adding a payment card during setup, but if you skipped this section, setting up Apple Pay is just as easy afterwards.

Apple Pay provides a simpler method of payment than using physical credit cards, debit cards or store cards and securely holds your payment details in the Apple Wallet application on your devices under your ID. Apple Pay can make secure payments in stores, in applications and on the Internet at websites that support Apple Pay. The relatively new payment service from Apple is becoming more and more popular and a great alternative to other payment services such as PayPal, which currently makes you jump around from one place to another before you can make payment.

Making a payment

Apple Pay allows you to quickly double-click your iPhone or Apple Watch “Power” button to make a payment. Clean and simple as you would expect from Apple. The payment system uses using near field communication (NFC) wireless from your wearable and mobile devices if you are physically standing in the store. If you are surfing web you can make a purchase simply by pressing button, similar to the ones below on a website when using your Mac computer, iPhone or iPad to make payment.

Apple Pay website and app buttons you may come across :

Adding a credit or debit card to your Apple ID

If you already have debit cards or credit cards associated with your Apple ID your cards should be listed in your Apple Wallet. You can access this by double clicking the “Power” button on the right side of more recent iPhone devices. Once opened, your Wallet allows you to scroll through all your payment and store cards at leisure, enabling you to select the one you would like to use for a wireless payment, perhaps in the store or at a physical wireless payment terminal.

If you haven’t yet setup any cards and your Apple wallet is empty to add a new payment method, you will need to sign in with your Apple ID. Once you’ve done this, enter the payment details from your card as requested by the Wallet app or simply scan the credit card using your iPhone’s camera. Sometimes this will work perfectly, but with some providers you will need to enter the details manually. As well as adding payment details to your Apple Wallet, you can also enter Transit Cards by simply entering the card name or location and strolling down to see the transit cards available in your area.

Apple Pay default payment method

The first credit card or debit card you add to your Wallet automatically becomes your default card for payments. If you would like to change this, simply enter your wallet and rank your desired credit card or debit card to the top of the stack to make it the default payment method. To drag a card in your Wallet app simply touch and hold the card and then drag it to the front/top of the stack. This method allows you to shuffle and rearrange your cards as desired.

Worldwide availability

Apple Pay first launched back in 2014 throughout the United States and has been slowly rolling out to markets around the world. Apple Pay is now available to use in : Armenia, Israel, Palestine, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, the United Kingdom, Taiwan, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, China, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, Macau, Georgia, Belarus, Montenegro, Serbia, South Africa, and all countries in the European Economic Area (EEA).

Apple Wallet will accept payment cards from your country specific bank and Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, Discover and American Express. For more information on using Apple Pay jump over to the official website.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals