How to set up and use Eye Tracking on iPhone and iPad

With the release of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18, Apple introduced eye tracking, an accessibility feature designed to enhance device usability. This hands-free navigation tool allows you to control your iPhone or iPad using only your eyes, making it particularly valuable for individuals with mobility challenges. By understanding device compatibility, following the setup process, and customizing the settings, you can fully use this innovative feature. The video below from Apple gives us more details.

Device Compatibility

Eye tracking is not universally supported across all Apple devices, so verifying compatibility is essential. The feature is available on the following models:

iPhones: iPhone 12 or later, including the iPhone SE (3rd generation).

iPhone 12 or later, including the iPhone SE (3rd generation). iPads: iPad 10th generation iPad Air (4th and 5th generation, M2 or later) iPad Pro (11-inch 3rd–6th generation, 12.9-inch 5th/6th generation, M4) iPad Mini (6th generation, A17 Pro)



Additionally, your device must be updated to iOS 18 or iPadOS 18. Making sure your software is up to date is a critical first step in accessing this functionality.

Preparing for Eye Tracking Setup

Proper preparation is key to achieving the best performance from the eye tracking feature. Follow these steps to ensure your device is ready:

Positioning: Place your device on a stable surface. For iPhones, maintain a distance of about one foot from your face, while iPads should be positioned approximately 1.5 feet away.

Place your device on a stable surface. For iPhones, maintain a distance of about one foot from your face, while iPads should be positioned approximately 1.5 feet away. Camera Visibility: Ensure the front-facing camera has an unobstructed view of your eyes. Avoid covering the camera or using accessories that may interfere with its line of sight.

Ensure the front-facing camera has an unobstructed view of your eyes. Avoid covering the camera or using accessories that may interfere with its line of sight. Lighting Conditions: Use balanced lighting to improve tracking accuracy. Avoid environments that are too dim or overly bright, as these can disrupt the system’s ability to detect your eye movements.

Taking these steps ensures a seamless and reliable experience, minimizing potential interruptions during use.

Activating and Customizing Eye Tracking

Allowing eye tracking is a straightforward process. Once activated, you can explore various customization options to tailor the feature to your preferences. Follow these steps to get started:

Open the Settings app on your device.

app on your device. Navigate to Accessibility > Eye Tracking under the Physical and Motor section.

under the Physical and Motor section. Toggle the feature on to activate it.

After activation, you can adjust settings such as the dwell timer, pointer smoothing, and snap-to-item functionality. These options allow you to personalize the experience, making sure it aligns with your specific needs.

Calibration and Usage

Calibration is a critical step in setting up eye tracking. During this process, you’ll be prompted to follow an on-screen dot with your eyes. This step ensures the system accurately aligns the pointer with your gaze. Once calibration is complete, a pointer will appear on the screen, moving in sync with your eye movements.

By default, the dwell control feature is enabled, allowing you to select items by holding your gaze on them for a set duration. If needed, recalibration can be performed at any time by focusing on the top-left corner of the screen.

Using eye tracking transforms how you interact with your device. Here’s how it works:

Selecting Items: Look directly at an item on the screen. The dwell timer will activate a tap action automatically after the specified duration.

Look directly at an item on the screen. The dwell timer will activate a tap action automatically after the specified duration. Performing Gestures: Access the AssistiveTouch menu to simulate button presses, swipe gestures, or navigate between screens. This menu integrates seamlessly with eye tracking for enhanced functionality.

Access the AssistiveTouch menu to simulate button presses, swipe gestures, or navigate between screens. This menu integrates seamlessly with eye tracking for enhanced functionality. Recalibration: If the pointer becomes misaligned, recalibration can quickly restore accuracy, making sure smooth operation.

This hands-free functionality simplifies everyday tasks and provides an intuitive way to interact with your device.

Advanced Customization Options

Apple provides a range of customization options to fine-tune the eye tracking experience. These settings allow you to adapt the feature to your specific needs, enhancing usability and precision. In the Eye Tracking menu, you can:

Adjust the dwell timer duration to control how long you need to focus on an item before it’s selected. This is particularly useful for users who may require more time to make selections.

duration to control how long you need to focus on an item before it’s selected. This is particularly useful for users who may require more time to make selections. Enable pointer smoothing to reduce jitter and ensure the pointer moves more steadily, improving accuracy.

to reduce jitter and ensure the pointer moves more steadily, improving accuracy. Activate snap-to-item , which automatically aligns the pointer with selectable elements on the screen for easier navigation.

, which automatically aligns the pointer with selectable elements on the screen for easier navigation. Turn on zoom-on-keyboard-keys to enlarge individual keys, making text input more accessible and reducing the likelihood of errors.

These options provide flexibility, allowing you to customize the feature based on your preferences and specific requirements.

Maximizing the Benefits of Eye Tracking

Eye tracking on iPhone and iPad represents a significant advancement in accessibility technology. By allowing hands-free navigation, it enables users with mobility challenges to interact with their devices more easily and intuitively. With proper setup, calibration, and customization, this feature offers a seamless way to perform everyday tasks, access advanced controls, and enhance overall usability. Whether you’re using it as an assistive tool or for convenience, eye tracking provides a practical and innovative solution for modern device interaction.

Source & Image Credit: Apple Support



