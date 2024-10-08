iOS 18 Battery DRAIN: 10 Secret Settings You NEED to Change

The introduction of iOS 18 has brought a renewed focus on managing your iPhone’s battery life. By making strategic adjustments to certain settings, you can significantly improve your device’s performance and extend its overall lifespan. The video below from iReviews will walk you through the key changes you can make to optimize your iPhone’s battery usage effectively. and reduced iOS 18 battery drain.

Optimize Charging Practices

One of the most important steps in maintaining your iPhone’s battery health is to optimize your charging practices. Overcharging can lead to battery degradation over time, reducing its capacity and performance. To prevent this, aim to charge your device only up to 90% whenever possible. This practice helps minimize the stress on your battery and prolongs its lifespan.

Charge your iPhone to 90% instead of 100% to prevent overcharging

Use high-quality, Apple-certified charging cables and adapters

Avoid charging your device in extreme temperatures (hot or cold)

Manage Vocal Shortcuts and Sound Actions

iOS 18 introduces enhanced vocal shortcuts and sound actions that rely on your iPhone’s microphone to function. While these features can be convenient, they also consume a significant amount of battery power when left active. If you find that you don’t use these features regularly, disabling them can help reduce unnecessary battery drain.

Disable vocal shortcuts for apps you don’t use frequently

Turn off sound actions for notifications and alerts

Minimize the use of voice-activated features like Siri when battery life is a concern

Turn Off Eye Tracking

Eye tracking is another new feature in iOS 18 that allows your iPhone to monitor your eye movements for enhanced user experience. However, this feature can be power-intensive, constantly using your device’s front-facing camera and sensors. If you don’t require eye tracking for your daily use, turning it off can save a significant amount of battery life.

Disable eye tracking in your iPhone’s settings

Only enable eye tracking when necessary for specific apps or functions

Consider the trade-off between battery life and the benefits of eye tracking

Control Message Effects

iMessage effects, such as confetti, balloons, and lasers, add a fun and visually appealing element to your conversations. However, these effects can also be power-hungry, especially if you use messaging apps frequently. To conserve battery life, consider disabling the auto-play of these effects or limiting their use to special occasions.

Turn off auto-play for iMessage effects in your settings

Manually select effects when sending important or celebratory messages

Encourage your contacts to be mindful of effect usage in group chats

Optimize Cellular Data Usage

Your iPhone’s cellular data connection can have a significant impact on battery life, particularly when using power-intensive features like 5G. To optimize your device’s battery usage, consider switching to LTE when 5G coverage is poor or unavailable. Additionally, disabling iCloud Drive’s use of cellular data for uploads can prevent unnecessary battery drain when you’re not connected to Wi-Fi.

Enable “Smart Data Mode” to automatically switch between 5G and LTE based on signal strength

Disable iCloud Drive’s use of cellular data for uploads in your iCloud settings

Monitor your cellular data usage and adjust app settings accordingly

Adjust Haptic Feedback

Haptic feedback provides a tactile response when interacting with your iPhone, enhancing the overall user experience. However, this feature can also consume battery power, especially during prolonged use. To conserve power, consider limiting haptic feedback to silent mode or disabling it entirely when battery life is a priority.

Adjust haptic feedback settings in the “Sounds & Haptics” menu

Enable haptic feedback only in silent mode to minimize battery usage

Disable haptic feedback completely when battery conservation is crucial

Streamline Notifications

App notifications can be a constant drain on your iPhone’s battery, especially if you have numerous apps installed. To reduce this battery consumption, take the time to review your notification settings and turn off unnecessary notifications for apps you don’t use frequently or don’t require immediate updates from.

Review your notification settings in the “Notifications” menu

Disable notifications for apps you don’t use regularly

Customize notification settings for important apps to minimize battery drain

Disable Automatic Downloads

Automatic downloads for apps, music, and podcasts can be a convenient feature, ensuring that your content is always up to date. However, these downloads can also drain your battery, especially when your device is in a low battery situation. To prevent unexpected power loss, consider disabling automatic downloads and manually updating your content when your device is connected to a power source.

Turn off automatic downloads for apps in your App Store settings

Disable automatic downloads for music and podcasts in your Music and Podcast settings

Manually update your content when your device is charging or connected to Wi-Fi

Minimize Always On Display Usage

The always-on display feature in iOS 18 allows you to view important information at a glance without having to wake your device. While this feature is undeniably convenient, it can also be power-hungry, as it requires your iPhone’s screen to remain partially lit at all times. To save battery life, consider turning off the always-on display or minimizing its use, especially when you need your device to last longer between charges.

Disable the always-on display feature in your iPhone’s settings

Set the always-on display to turn off automatically during specific hours (e.g., at night)

Minimize the amount of information displayed on the always-on screen to reduce power consumption

Summary

By implementing these key changes and adjusting your iPhone’s settings, you can significantly optimize your device’s battery life under iOS 18. Each adjustment, no matter how small, contributes to a more efficient use of your iPhone’s power, ensuring that it remains functional and reliable when you need it most. Take the time to experiment with these settings and find the perfect balance between functionality and battery conservation that suits your unique needs and usage habits.

Source & Image Credit: iReviews



