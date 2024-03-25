How to Improve iOS 17.4 Battery Life (Video)

With the roll-out of iOS 17.4 and iOS 17.4.1, iPhone users around the globe are enjoying a slew of new features and improvements. Among these enhancements, the update promises to bolster battery life, a crucial aspect for any smartphone user. However, to truly reap the benefits of these battery life improvements, certain adjustments and optimizations are recommended. The video below from AppleDsign shows us various strategies to maximize your iPhone’s battery performance post the iOS 17.4 update, ensuring your device runs smoothly for longer periods.

Understanding iOS 17.4 Enhancements

The introduction of iOS 17.4 marks a significant step forward in the iOS journey, bringing not just new features but also optimizations aimed at extending your device’s battery life. To make the most of these enhancements, a closer look at specific settings and updates is warranted.

Optimizing Mobile Data Usage

One of the first recommendations for conserving battery life is to adjust your mobile data settings. Switching to ‘5G Auto’ or opting for ‘4G’ instead of having your device constantly search for and connect to 5G networks can lead to substantial battery savings. This is because maintaining a continuous 5G connection demands more power, affecting your battery’s endurance over time.

Adjusting Display and Brightness Settings

For iPhones equipped with an Always-On display feature, tweaking your display settings can contribute significantly to battery conservation. Disabling the option to show wallpapers on the lock screen can prevent unnecessary power consumption, especially on OLED displays. OLED technology allows for true blacks by turning off pixels entirely, which can be a game-changer in terms of energy efficiency.

Staying Updated with Carrier Settings

Post-update, there may be a new carrier settings update available that is designed to complement the latest iOS version. Ensuring your phone runs the most recent carrier settings can enhance not only performance but also battery life, as these updates often include optimizations specifically tailored for the new iOS version.

Keeping Apps Up to Date

It’s essential to update your applications regularly. Outdated apps can negatively impact both performance and battery life, as they may not be fully optimized for the latest iOS release. Even with auto-updates enabled, taking a moment to manually check for and install any pending app updates in the App Store is a wise move.

Updating HomeKit Devices

Lastly, if you’re using HomeKit devices, such as HomePods, ensure they are updated to the latest firmware. These updates are crucial for maintaining security, functionality, and optimal battery usage, not just for the HomeKit devices themselves but also for your iPhone, as it interacts with these connected devices.

You will be pleased to know that by following these tips, your iPhone’s battery life can see a noticeable improvement. These adjustments, while simple, can have a profound impact on how long your device lasts on a single charge. Engaging with these settings not only enhances your user experience but also contributes to the longevity of your iPhone’s battery, ensuring it serves you well until the next update.

Remember, technology is ever-evolving, and staying informed about the latest updates and how to optimize them is key to getting the most out of your devices. So, dive into your settings, make these adjustments, and enjoy a more efficient, longer-lasting iPhone experience with iOS 17.4. At the time of writing the current version of Apple’s iPhone software is iOS 17.4.1.

Source & Image Credit: AppleDsign



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals