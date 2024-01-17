Apple App Store in the USA now allows external purchase links

Apple was recently denied an appeal in the Apple vs Epic trial, and now Apple is making some changes to the App Store in the UJSA to comply with the original ruling from 2021, Apple will now allow alternative purchase links in the app store.

Previously any sign-ups for anything or purchases had to be through Apple and their app store, developers only had the option to use this as a payment method, now Apple is also allows external links as payment methods, more details below.

In addition to using Apple’s convenient, safe, and secure in-app purchase system, apps on the App Store in the United States that offer in-app purchases can also use the StoreKit External Purchase Link Entitlement (US) to include a link to the developer’s website that informs users of other ways to purchase digital goods or services. To use the entitlement, you’ll need to submit a request, enable the entitlement in Xcode, and use the required StoreKit APIs. Apple will review your app to ensure it complies with the terms and conditions of the entitlement, as well as the App Store Review Guidelines and the Apple Developer Program License Agreement.

You can find out more details about the changes coming to the Apple App Store and the payment options that will be available over at Apple’s developer website at the link below, Apple will apparently still charge developers a commission, although exactly how this will be done is not known as yet.

Source Apple, 9 to 5 Mac

Image Credit: James Yarema



