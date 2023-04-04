iOS 16.4 battery life test (Video)

Apple recently released their iOS 16.4 software update and now we get to find out what the battery life is like on the latest version of iOS. They also released iPadOS 16.4, watchOS 9.4, macOS Ventura 13.3, HomePodOS 16.4, and tvOS 16.4 at the same time.

Now we have a video that gives us some details on the iOS 16.4 battery life, the software is tested on a range of iPhones, including the iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11, iPhone SE2, iPhone Xr, and the iPhone 8.

As we can see from the video there are no battery life improvements in the iOS 16.4 software update over the previous version of iOS 16.3.1, we may see some improvements when the iOS 16.5 software is released.

The iOS 16.4 update brought a range of new features to the iPhone, you can see what is included in the update in the release notes from Apple below.

This update includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:

– 21 new emoji including animals, hand gestures, and objects are now available in emoji keyboard

– Notifications for web apps added to the Home Screen

– Voice Isolation for cellular calls prioritizes your voice and blocks out ambient noise around you

– Duplicates album in Photos expands support to detect duplicate photos and videos in an iCloud Shared Photo Library

– VoiceOver support for maps in the Weather app

– Accessibility setting to automatically dim video when flashes of light or strobe effects are detected

– Fixes an issue where Ask to Buy requests from children may fail to appear on the parent’s device

– Addresses issues where Matter-compatible thermostats could become unresponsive when paired to Apple Home

– Crash Detection optimizations on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes





