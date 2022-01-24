How to set up a Legacy Contact on your iPhone

With the recent release of iOS 15.2, Apple added a new feature, Legacy Contact, this article is designed to help you set up a Legacy Contact on your iPhone or other Apple device with an Apple ID. You will find out what this is how you can set it up on your Apple account and also why you would want to do this.

What is a Legacy Contact on the iPhone?

As Legacy Contact is someone that you want to give access to your devices and all of your data including your Apple account in the event of your death. They will have access to everything on your device, including photos, messages, notes contact, calendar, and more.

So basically if you die, the person who you have selected as a Legacy Contact will have full control over your Apple ID and all of your devices. This is a feature that many people who have lost a loved one and have been unable to access their devices have requested.

How do I set up a Legacy Contact on my device and Apple ID?

Go to Settings on your iPhone and then select Your Name, then select Password and Security, now select Legacy Contact, you can now add your Legacy Contact by selecting Add Legacy Contact, you will then be promoted to add someone from your contact list or family members, or to choose someone else.

You can then add that person as your Legacy Contact and choose to either print out an Access Key or to send the Access Key to direct to them from your device.

You should be all set and now in the event of your death, the person you have set up as your Legacy Contact will be able to access your device. They of course will need to contact Apple to do this, they will need the Acess Key and also a Death Certificate.

How do I remove a Legacy Contact from my Apple ID?

There may be a time when you decide you either want to change your Legacy Contact or remove them from your account. This can be done by going to Settings and then selecting Your Name again, you then need to go to Legacy Contact and click on the person’s name you have set up as your contact, you will then be given the option to View Access Key or Remove Contact, click on Remove Contact and they will be removed from your device and account. You can then follow the steps above if you would like to set up a new Legacy Contact.

Why should I set up a Legacy Contact on my device?

It is important to set up a Legacy Contact on your iPhone or other Apple device so that your loved ones can access your devices and also things like your photos and more in the event of your death. Having a digital access key to your Apple ID and also your devices could be really helpful for your loved ones in the event of your death, you can find out more information about this new feature over at Apple’s website.

