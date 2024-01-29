In this guide we will show you how to restore your iPhone if you forgot your passcode, this guide is based on devices running iOS 17 and above. Have you ever found yourself locked out of your iPhone, staring at the passcode screen with a blank mind? Fear not, because restoring your iPhone after forgetting your passcode is a manageable task. This guide will walk you through the steps for different iOS versions and methods, ensuring you’re back in control of your device swiftly and securely.

Resetting Wirelessly with iOS 17

With the introduction of iOS 17, resetting your iPhone has become more intuitive. If you’ve entered the wrong passcode too many times, your phone will become disabled, but it offers a lifeline in the form of a reset option. Here’s how you can navigate this:

A prompt reading “Forgot Passcode” will appear. Tap on it followed by “Start iPhone Reset”.

Be prepared, as this step will erase all your content, settings, and the troublesome passcode.

You’ll need your Apple ID password handy to proceed further.

If your device houses an eSIM, iOS 17 provides the flexibility to either keep it or delete it.

Post-erasure, your iPhone will greet you with a “Hello” screen, indicating it’s ready for restoration from a backup.

Resetting Wirelessly with iOS 16 or Earlier

For those on iOS 16 or earlier versions, the process is slightly different but equally effective:

Instead of “Forgot Passcode”, look for the “Erase iPhone” option.

A crucial note – the eSIM will be deleted in this process, requiring a re-setup from your carrier.

Confirm the erasure and enter your Apple ID password to initiate the process.

Resetting with Recovery Mode and a Computer

Sometimes, a wireless reset isn’t possible, and that’s where Recovery Mode comes into play. This method requires a Mac or Windows computer and a compatible cable. Follow these steps:

Ensure your iPhone is powered on and connected to your computer.

The steps to enter recovery mode vary based on your iPhone model, so check the specific instructions for your device.

Using your computer, you’ll then reset the iPhone after it enters recovery mode.

This process will download and install the latest iOS version. If the download exceeds 15 minutes, the device exits recovery mode, and you’ll need to repeat the steps.

Once the restoration is complete, your iPhone will restart and display the “Hello” screen, signaling it’s time to restore from a backup.

Important Tips

Before you embark on this journey of restoring your iPhone, it’s crucial to have a backup stored in iCloud or on your computer. This foresight will save you from the pain of losing precious data. The video emphasizes this point, underscoring the importance of preparation.

Every iPhone model and iOS version has its nuances, but this guide aims to arm you with the knowledge to tackle the reset process across various scenarios. Whether you’re a tech newbie or a savvy user, these steps will help you regain access to your iPhone without unnecessary stress.

Source & Image Credit: Apple / YouTube



