This guide will show you how to recover deleted texts on Android, there are a number of ways this can be done. Deleted an important text message on your Android phone? Don’t worry, there are a few ways to get it back. The best way to recover deleted texts is to have a backup of your messages. If you don’t have a backup, you can still try using a third-party Android data recovery app.

Method 1: Recover deleted texts from the Recycle bin

Some Android phones have a built-in Recycle bin for text messages. This means that when you delete a text message, it’s not actually deleted right away. Instead, it’s moved to the Recycle bin, where it stays for a period of time (usually 30 days) before being permanently deleted.

To recover deleted texts from the Recycle bin, follow these steps:

Open the Messages app.

Tap the three-dot menu icon in the top-right corner.

Tap Recycle bin.

Tap the conversation you want to recover.

Tap Restore.

Method 2: Recover deleted texts from a Google Drive backup

If you have a Google Drive backup of your text messages, you can restore them to your phone. To do this, follow these steps:

Open the Settings app.

Tap System.

Tap Backup.

Tap Restore data.

Tap from a cloud backup.

Select Google Drive.

Select the backup you want to restore.

Tap Restore.

Method 3: Recover deleted texts with a third-party app

If you don’t have a backup of your text messages, you can still try using a third-party Android data recovery app. There are many different apps available, so be sure to do some research to find one that is reputable and has good reviews.

To recover deleted texts with a third-party app, you will need to root your Android phone. This is a process that gives you full control over your phone’s system files. Rooting your phone can be risky, so be sure to do your research before doing it.

Once you have rooted your phone, you can install a third-party Android data recovery app. Once the app is installed, follow the instructions to scan your phone for deleted text messages. Once the scan is complete, you should be able to select the text messages you want to recover and restore them to your phone.

Here are a few popular third-party Android data recovery apps:

Dr. Fone

DiskDigger

EaseUS MobiSaver

FoneLab for Android

iMyFone D-Back Android

Tips for recovering deleted texts on Android

If you have deleted a text message, try to recover it as soon as possible. The longer you wait, the less likely you are to be able to recover it.

If you are using a third-party Android data recovery app, be sure to root your phone first.

If you are unable to recover a deleted text message, you may be able to get a copy of it from your mobile carrier. However, this may not be possible if the text message is too old.

Summary

There are a few ways to recover deleted texts on Android. The best way to recover deleted texts is to have a backup of your messages. If you don’t have a backup, you can still try using a third-party Android data recovery app. Please note there is no guarantee that any of the third-party apps listed will help you recover your deleted texts on your Android Phone. We hope that you find this guide helpful, if you have any comments, questions, or suggestions, please leave a comment below and let us know.

Image Credit: Daria Nepriakhina



