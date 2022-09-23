How to make WiFi calls on your iPhone

WiFi calls on the iPhone is a really useful feature, it is very easy to set up and once it has been set up it is easy to use when you need it.

The WiFi Calling feature is designed to work automatically when you need it and make sure you can receive and make calls over WiFi when there are issues with cellular signals on your iPhone. This is a great feature that can ensure you can still make and receive calls even in poor signal areas as long as you have access to WiFi.

It can be used to make and receive calls over a WiFi network when you would not normally be able to make a normal call because of a low or no cellular signal. This can be very handy in areas where there is poor cellular coverage, but you have WiFi access

How do I set up WiFi calls on my iPhone?

In order for you to be able to use WiFi calling on your device, you will need to enable the feature. To do this you need to go to Settings > Mobile Data > WiFi Calling and then toggle the switch to on.

That is it, the feature is now set up, and your iPhone and your phone will now be able to make and receive calls over WiFi when you are connected to it.

There are no charges for WiFi calling on your iPhone and it can come in handy when you have a low signal or no signal on your provider network, but still have access to WiFi.

This can also be handy if you need to make emergency calls. Your iPhone will automatically make them over cellular if you have a signal from your carrier. If you have WiFi calling enabled and no signal, it will make the calls over WiFi.

How do I enable other devices for WiFi calling?

You can also add more than one device to make calls over WiFi, for example, you could also make calls using your iPhone on your iPad or Mac.

This is another feature that is easy to enable. On your iPhone you need to Settings > Mobile Data > WiFi Calling, then select Calls on other devices. You can then select the device you want to add to use WiFi calling on.

If you want to receive calls on one of these devices, you will need to change some settings in FaceTime on this device. To do this you need to go to Settings > FaceTime > Calls from iPhone and toggle the switch to on. You will not be able to make and receive calls on your additional device.

WiFi calling on iPhones and other devices is a handy feature, especially if you are traveling and end up in a place where your mobile carrier has a low or poor signal. You can find out more information about using WiFi calling on your device over at Apple’s website.

We hope you will find this guide useful and if you have any questions about how to get this feature working on your iPhone or other devices, please leave a comment below and we will try and answer it as best we can. This guide was written using the latest version of Apple’s iOS software at the time, iOS 16.0.

