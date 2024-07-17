How to Install iOS 18 Public Beta

Installing the iOS 18 public beta on your iPhone allows you to experience and test the latest features and improvements before the official release. While it’s exciting to try out new software, it’s essential to follow the proper steps to ensure a smooth installation process and protect your device and data. The video below will walk you through the necessary precautions and procedures to safely install the iOS 18 public beta on your iPhone.

Backup Your iPhone Before Installing the Beta

Before embarking on the iOS 18 public beta installation, it is crucial to create a backup of your iPhone while it’s still running on the stable iOS 17 version. This precautionary measure ensures that you can restore your device to its previous state if you encounter any issues during the beta installation or decide to revert back to iOS 17. There are two primary methods for backing up your iPhone:

iCloud Backup: To create an iCloud backup, navigate to Settings > Your Name > iCloud > iCloud Backup. Tap on the Back Up Now option to initiate the backup process. Ensure that your device is connected to a stable Wi-Fi network and has sufficient iCloud storage space.

To create an iCloud backup, navigate to Settings > Your Name > iCloud > iCloud Backup. Tap on the Back Up Now option to initiate the backup process. Ensure that your device is connected to a stable Wi-Fi network and has sufficient iCloud storage space. Computer Backup: Alternatively, you can create a local backup on your computer using iTunes (for macOS Mojave and earlier or Windows) or Finder (for macOS Catalina and later). Connect your iPhone to your computer using a USB cable, open iTunes or Finder, select your device, and click on the Back Up Now button.

Enroll in the Apple Beta Software Program

To access the iOS 18 public beta, you need to enroll your device in the Apple Beta Software Program. This program allows users to test pre-release software and provide feedback to Apple. Follow these steps to join the beta program:

Visit the Apple Beta Software Program Website: Open a web browser on your iPhone or computer and go to the Apple Beta Software Program website.

Open a web browser on your iPhone or computer and go to the Apple Beta Software Program website. Sign In with Your Apple ID: If you already have an Apple ID, sign in using your credentials. If you don’t have an Apple ID, create one by following the on-screen instructions.

If you already have an Apple ID, sign in using your credentials. If you don’t have an Apple ID, create one by following the on-screen instructions. Agree to the Terms and Conditions: Carefully read through the Apple Beta Software Program Agreement. If you agree with the terms, proceed by accepting the agreement.

Enroll Your iPhone in the Beta Program

After successfully enrolling in the Apple Beta Software Program, the next step is to enroll your specific iPhone device. This process involves downloading and installing a beta profile on your iPhone. Here’s how to do it:

Download the Beta Profile: On the Apple Beta Software Program website, navigate to the iOS section and find the iOS 18 public beta. Follow the provided instructions to download the beta profile onto your iPhone.

On the Apple Beta Software Program website, navigate to the iOS section and find the iOS 18 public beta. Follow the provided instructions to download the beta profile onto your iPhone. Install the Beta Profile: Once the beta profile is downloaded, open the Settings app on your iPhone. Go to General > Profile and tap on the downloaded beta profile. Confirm the installation by tapping Install and entering your passcode if prompted.

Once the beta profile is downloaded, open the Settings app on your iPhone. Go to General > Profile and tap on the downloaded beta profile. Confirm the installation by tapping Install and entering your passcode if prompted. Select the iOS 18 Public Beta: After installing the beta profile, go to Settings > General > Software Update. You should now see the iOS 18 public beta available for download.

Install the iOS 18 Public Beta on Your iPhone

With your iPhone enrolled in the beta program and the beta profile installed, you are now ready to install the iOS 18 public beta. Follow these steps to initiate the installation:

Connect to a Stable Wi-Fi Network: Ensure that your iPhone is connected to a reliable and stable Wi-Fi network. The beta download and installation process requires a significant amount of data, so using Wi-Fi is recommended to avoid consuming mobile data.

Ensure that your iPhone is connected to a reliable and stable Wi-Fi network. The beta download and installation process requires a significant amount of data, so using Wi-Fi is recommended to avoid consuming mobile data. Charge Your iPhone or Connect to a Power Source: Make sure your iPhone has sufficient battery charge (at least 50%) or is connected to a power source. The installation process may take some time, and you don’t want your device to run out of power during the update.

Make sure your iPhone has sufficient battery charge (at least 50%) or is connected to a power source. The installation process may take some time, and you don’t want your device to run out of power during the update. Start the Update Process: Go to Settings > General > Software Update. Tap on the Download and Install button to begin downloading the iOS 18 public beta. Once the download is complete, follow the on-screen instructions to install the update.

By following these detailed steps and taking the necessary precautions, such as backing up your device and enrolling in the Apple Beta Software Program, you can safely and effectively install the iOS 18 public beta on your iPhone. Remember that beta software may contain bugs and instabilities, so it’s essential to report any issues you encounter to Apple through the Feedback Assistant app. Enjoy exploring the new features and enhancements that iOS 18 has to offer, and provide valuable feedback to help improve the final release.

Source & Image Credit: Daniel About Tech



