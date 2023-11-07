How to improve iPhone battery life with iOS 17

This guide is designed to show you how to optimize iPhone battery life with iOS 17. With the advent of iOS 17, iPhone users have a plethora of new features and improvements at their fingertips. However, amidst these advancements, battery longevity remains a paramount concern for many. Fortunately, iOS 17 offers a suite of options to optimize your settings for better battery performance. In this article, we’ll explore practical tips to enhance your iPhone’s battery life, ensuring that your device keeps pace with your daily demands.

Wi-Fi Optimization:

A simple yet effective strategy is to prefer Wi-Fi over cellular data. Wi-Fi is generally more energy-efficient, particularly with a strong signal. Investing in a high-quality Wi-Fi router could contribute to better battery life. iOS 17’s intelligent Wi-Fi management also aids in reducing unnecessary battery drain when you’re within a stable Wi-Fi network.

Cellular Data Management:

For those frequently in areas with spotty 5G coverage, iOS 17 allows you to switch to LTE. This prevents your iPhone from the battery-intensive process of searching for a 5G signal, thereby conserving energy.

Audio Playback Efficiency:

iOS 17’s music and EQ settings are designed to be energy-efficient. Turning off the default EQ settings can save battery, and using headphones with their own EQ, such as the Sony XM5s, can provide high-quality audio without extra battery consumption.

Sounds and Haptic Feedback:

Customizing your sound and haptic feedback is another way to save power. iOS 17 lets you disable keyboard clicks and haptic feedback, which, while small on a per-use basis, add up to significant savings over time.

App Activity Management:

Background app refresh is a known battery drainer. iOS 17 allows you to fine-tune these settings, turning off refresh for apps that don’t require constant updates, thus saving valuable battery life.

Display and Brightness Settings:

The display is one of the most power-hungry components. iOS 17’s auto-brightness feature adjusts screen lighting based on ambient conditions, which can conserve battery. Additionally, reducing the white point and enabling dark mode can further decrease energy consumption.

App Management:

Periodically closing apps can prevent them from draining the battery, especially if they malfunction. iOS 17’s improved app management helps identify and shut down energy-hungry apps.

Notification Optimization:

Notification management in iOS 17 is smarter, with scheduled summaries reducing the frequency of screen wake-ups, thus conserving battery life.

Location Services:

Unnecessary location tracking can be a significant battery drain. iOS 17 provides enhanced control over location services, allowing you to disable them for apps where real-time tracking isn’t essential.

Email Fetch Settings:

iOS 17 gives you the option to set email accounts to fetch data at specific intervals rather than pushing data continuously, which is particularly beneficial for non-iCloud accounts.

Battery Health Monitoring:

The updated Battery Health feature in iOS 17 helps you keep an eye on your battery’s condition, and the optimized battery charging setting extends its lifespan by learning your charging habits.

Software Updates:

Regular updates are key to maintaining battery efficiency. iOS 17 ensures your iPhone is running the latest software, which often includes optimizations for better battery performance.

Temperature Management:

iOS 17 continues to emphasize the importance of keeping your iPhone out of extreme temperatures to prevent battery damage and drain.

Summary

iOS 17 brings a host of customizable settings that can significantly improve your iPhone’s battery life. By adjusting connectivity, audio, display, app activity, and power management settings, you can enjoy a longer-lasting battery experience. Embrace these tips to ensure your iPhone is as enduring as it is innovative. We hope that you find this guide on how to optimize iPhone battery life helpful, if you have any comments, questions, or suggestions, leave a comment below and let us know.

Source Payette Forward

Image Credit: Amanz



