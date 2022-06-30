How to hide your number on an Android Phone

There are times when you may want to make a call with your Android phone without revealing your phone number, this guide will show you how to hide your number on Android.

Hiding your number on your smartphone can be useful when you want to make calls without giving out your number, this article is designed to help you hide your Phone number on Android devices.

This is something that can be useful, for example, if you want to call a company to enquire about something but you do not want to give them your number, you can make the call without your phone number being revealed to the company on your Android smartphone.

How do you hide your number on Android?

There are two ways to hide your number on your Android phone, you can either do it permanently so that any outgoing calls you make do not give out your number or you can do it for each call. The settings you need to use vary slightly for each option and we have some details below on what to do for each method.

How do you hide your number permanently?

On your Android device click on the Phone icon and on the menu at the top right click Settings from the drop-down menu on your device. Then go to Calls on your handset, then Additional Settings, you will then see Caller ID, click on this and select Hide Number. You can find out more details about this feature over at Google’s website.

Once this setting has been changed any outgoing calls you make from your device will no longer show your mobile number on the other end. This is more of a permanent solution if you don’t want to give your number out when making calls. This is a useful feature if you use your personal phone for work and don’t want people to know what your phone number is.

How do I hide my number for one-off calls?

If you are in the USA then the simplest way to hide your telephone number when making a call is to add *67 to the start of your number. This will work for only the one call that you are making, to hide your number again, you will need to add *67 to the next call.

For example, if you want to call Google support in the USA, their telephone number is 1-855-836-1987, to dial this number without giving out the number you need to dial *67 1-855-836-1987. That is it, this is an easy feature to use and this works on any Android device.

If you are in the UK and want to block your number from being given out on individual calls then you need to put 141 in front of the number you are calling. This works for the iPhone, Android, and landline calls in the UK.

We hope you will find this guide useful and we hope that it helps you make telephone calls without revealing your phone number when you need to, if you have any questions, please leave a comment below and let us know.

Image Credit Daniel Romero

